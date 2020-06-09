Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Пожалуйста, перейдите по ссылке из письма, отправленного на
https://ria.ru/20200609/1572683087.html
Зеленский не пользуется Facebook из-за сторонников Порошенко
2020-06-09T13:40
петр порошенко
владимир зеленский
украина
в мире
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/14/1571726041_0:0:3070:1727_1200x0_80_0_0_219c18aadd9958d390587a1b7de92e95.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200609/1572671052.html
украина
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200609/1572683087.html?chat_room_id=1572683087
Новости
ru-RU
268
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/14/1571726041_0:0:3070:1727_1200x0_80_0_0_219c18aadd9958d390587a1b7de92e95.jpg
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/14/1571726041_204:0:2933:2047_1200x0_80_0_0_0f57ac535ea5b042f0b908c7eb8c2fa1.jpg
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/14/1571726041_545:0:2592:2047_1200x0_80_0_0_55ee5f55c2633fefde9ad00d20896258.jpg
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
петр порошенко, владимир зеленский, украина, в мире

Зеленский не пользуется Facebook из-за сторонников Порошенко

13:40 09.06.2020
268
© РИА Новости / Стрингер / Перейти в фотобанкПрезидент Украины Владимир Зеленский
Президент Украины Владимир Зеленский
© РИА Новости / Стрингер
Перейти в фотобанк
Президент Украины Владимир Зеленский. Архивное фото
КИЕВ, 9 июн - РИА Новости. Президент Украины Владимир Зеленский заявил, что не пользуется соцсетями, поскольку у него не хватает времени, а в Facebook не заходит принципиально из-за "армии ботов" бывшего главы государства Петра Порошенко.
Ранее Зеленский неоднократно заявлял, что плохо воспринимает критику в свой адрес.
"Я не хожу в соцсети. Я принципиально в Facebook не хожу. Это у меня еще с "Квартала", когда армия ботов Петра Алексеевича (Порошенко - ред.) была направлена против нас. Ну, его или его окружения. Какие-то сообщения в Facebook публикуются, иногда я, иногда перепечатки с офиса президента, которую готовит редактор", - цитирует Зеленского издание "Украинская правда".
Зеленский добавил, что ему нравился Instagram, но сейчас нет на него времени, отмечает издание.
Президент Украины Владимир Зеленский
Вчера, 11:11
Зеленский сравнил конфликт в Донбассе с лабиринтом
190000
Обсудить 0
Петр ПорошенкоВладимир ЗеленскийУкраинаВ мире
Рекомендуем
Президент Украины Владимир Зеленский
Зеленский ответил на вопрос о месте Бандеры в истории
Президент Украины Владимир Зеленский
Зеленский сравнил конфликт в Донбассе с лабиринтом
Вице-президент США Джо Байден и президент Украины Петр Порошенко
По делу о прослушке беседы Порошенко и Байдена назначили экспертизу
Ирина Венедиктова
Генпрокурор Украины заявила, что ей не хватает зарплаты
Президент Украины Владимир Зеленский во время пресс-конференции, посвященной первой годовщине пребывания на посту
Президент Украины внес в Раду законопроект о референдуме
Президент Украины Владимир Зеленский во время пресс-конференции, посвященной первой годовщине пребывания на посту
Депутат Рады потребовал от Зеленского рассказать о приоритетах Украины
Ликвидация разлива топлива в Норильске
Патрушев рассказал, кому может быть выгодна авария на ТЭЦ в Норильске
Ополченец на месте крушения лайнера Boeing 777 Малайзийских авиалиний в районе города Шахтерск Донецкой области
В Нидерландах рассказали детали следствия по крушению MH17
Вид на реку Тура с моста Влюбленных в Тюмени
Немецкого журналиста восхитил самый счастливый город России
Президент Украины Владимир Зеленский во время пресс-конференции, посвященной первой годовщине пребывания на посту
Зеленский заявил, что ему стыдно за некоторые шутки об Украине
Автомобиль Следственного комитета РФ
Школьник, которого якобы избили в Петербурге, признался в обмане
Тестирование россиян на наличие антител к COVID-19
В Карабахе выявили пять новых случаев коронавируса
Доцент СПбГУ Олег Соколов, подозреваемый в убийстве аспирантки, на заседании Октябрьского районного суда Санкт-Петербурга
У историка Соколова появился еще один адвокат
Министр иностранных дел ФРГ Хайко Маас
Маас прокомментировал решение США выйти из Договора по открытому небу
Начало заседания суда в нидерландском Бадхоеведорпе по делу о крушении самолета Boeing 777 рейса MH17
У следствия по MH17 нет данных о запуске ракеты у Снежного и Зарощенского
Политика
Общество
Экономика
В мире
Происшествия
Спорт
Наука
Культура
Недвижимость
Религия
Туризм
Радио
Подкасты
Теги
Спецпроекты
Реклама
Продукты и услуги
Пресс-центр
Ria.ru в AppStore
Ria.ru в Google Play
Версия 2018.1 Beta 
© 2020 МИА «Россия сегодня» 
Сетевое издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года. 
Свидетельство о регистрации Эл № ФС77-57640
Учредитель: Федеральное государственное унитарное предприятие Международное информационное агентство «Россия сегодня» (МИА «Россия сегодня»). 
Правила использования материалов
Главный редактор: Гаврилова А.В.
Адрес электронной почты Редакции: internet-group@rian.ru
Телефон Редакции: 7 (495) 645-6601 
Чтобы связаться с редакцией или сообщить обо всех замеченных ошибках, воспользуйтесь формой обратной связи.
18+
Лента новостей
0
Сначала новыеСначала старые
loader
Онлайн
Заголовок открываемого материала
Чтобы участвовать в дискуссии
авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь
loader
Чаты
Заголовок открываемого материала
04:30В США отменили показ документального сериала "Полицейские"
04:27В Приморье к концу месяца частично возобновят плановую госпитализацию
04:07В Китай за сутки выявили три случая COVID-19
04:06Суд США отказался сделать иск репортера к полиции Миннесоты групповым
04:04Врач оценил шансы заболеть COVID-19 после открытия летних веранд
04:00В Мексике за сутки выявили 4199 случаев COVID-19
03:53В двух штатах США ввели запрет на применение полицией удушающих захватов
03:49В психиатрической лечебнице в Перу более 220 человек заболели COVID-19
03:46В России за сутки потушили 38 лесных пожаров
03:45В Хабаровском крае ликвидировали мастерскую по изготовлению оружия
03:42Кинологи дали советы владельцам собак по выходу из самоизоляции
03:39МиГ-35 оснастят перспективным оружием
03:36В РВИО рассказали о созданной в Германии в 1945 году группе войск СССР
03:31Опубликовано видео опроса Ефремова
03:27Российские ученые сожгли алюминий в воде
03:24Соловьев назвал Ефремова "подонком" после смертельного ДТП
03:23"Коммунисты России" предложили отмечать День России 18 марта
03:19Онколог оценил риск осложнений у больных раком от прививки от COVID-19
03:16В Колумбии изъяли пять тонн кокаина
03:09Флойда похоронили на кладбище в Хьюстоне
Лента новостейМолния