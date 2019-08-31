Глава МИД Латвии "вычеркнул" балтийские страны из истории СССР

❗In the early 90s the Baltic nations gained their national independence.This event raised hopes & aspirations the Baltic Soviet Republics would turn into modern democratic & rule-of-law states, which, unfortunately, never came true. 📗Read the full text🔗https://t.co/aA90iu05sQ pic.twitter.com/xtOsMRDT9M— MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) August 27, 2019
"Здесь никогда не было советских балтийских республик. Балтийские страны были оккупированы Советским Союзом в рамках гитлеровско-сталинского соглашения, а затем восстановили независимость и теперь являются современными, независимыми и правовыми государствами. Есть ложь, большая ложь и твиты МИД России", — написал Ринкевичс в Twitter.
There has never been such thing as Baltic Soviet Republics, the Baltic States were occupied by the Soviet Union as part of Hitler-Stalin deal, 🇱🇻 🇱🇹 🇪🇪 regained independence and now are modern, democratic and rule- of-law states. There are lies, big lies and @mfa_russia tweets😀 https://t.co/tf7aEAmkr0— Edgars Rinkēvičs (@edgarsrinkevics) August 27, 2019