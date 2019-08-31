Регистрация пройдена успешно!
2019-08-31
https://ria.ru/20190831/1558103301.html
РИА Новости

Глава МИД Латвии "вычеркнул" балтийские страны из истории СССР

06:23 31.08.2019 (обновлено: 14:57 31.08.2019)
© РИА Новости / Александр Максименко / Перейти в фотобанкМинистр иностранных дел Латвии Эдгар Ринкевич
Министр иностранных дел Латвии Эдгар Ринкевич
МОСКВА, 31 авг — РИА Новости. Министр иностранных дел Латвии Эдгарс Ринкевичс заявил, что балтийские республики никогда не входили в СССР, а были им "оккупированы".
Так он отреагировал на пост о независимости стран Прибалтики, размещенный в Twitter-аккаунте МИД России.
"В начале 90-х годов страны Балтии обрели независимость. Это событие породило надежду на то, что балтийские республики Советского Союза станут современными и демократическими правовыми государствами, но, к сожалению, этого так никогда и не произошло", — говорится в сообщении.
По словам латвийского министра, российские дипломаты лгут.

"Здесь никогда не было советских балтийских республик. Балтийские страны были оккупированы Советским Союзом в рамках гитлеровско-сталинского соглашения, а затем восстановили независимость и теперь являются современными, независимыми и правовыми государствами. Есть ложь, большая ложь и твиты МИД России", — написал Ринкевичс в Twitter.

Посольство России в Латвии также не осталось в стороне от диалога, отметив, что не понимает логику латвийского министра иностранных дел.
"Логика — это наука. Этот тезис, казалось, нельзя оспорить. Однако все возможно в нашем многоцветном мире. Латвийской ССР не существовало — была "оккупация". Каким же образом согласно Конституции СССР и союзному договору Латвийская ССР вышла из состава СССР и стала независимым государством? Нельзя выйти, предварительно не войдя", — написано на странице российской миссии в Facebook.
Обсудить
Эдгарс РинкевичсМИД РФЛатвияРоссияВ мире
Популярные комментарии
Лиепаю (Либаву) немцам отдавать будут?
31 августа, 06:54
VPVassya Pupkind
Вильно это Беларусь как и Ковно!!!
31 августа, 09:02
vv14d.n
