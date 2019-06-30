Регистрация пройдена успешно!
2019-06-29T18:37Z
РИА Новости
Культура

Поймай меня, если сможешь! Как звезды Голливуда прячутся от папарацци

08:10
© AFP 2019 / Patrik StollarzАмериканский актер Шайа Лабаф на красной дорожке фильма "Нимфоманка" на 64-м кинофестивале в Берлине
Американский актер Шайа Лабаф на красной дорожке фильма Нимфоманка на 64-м кинофестивале в Берлине
© AFP 2019 / Patrik Stollarz
МОСКВА, 30 июн — РИА Новости. Звезды Голливуда больше не кидаются на папарацци с кулаками. Теперь они их дразнят и играют в прятки, потому что нечего лезть в чужую жизнь.
Актер Крис Пайн решил проучить надоедливых фотографов во время прогулки в Нью-Йорке. Он спрятался за мусорными баками и сделал вид, что держит невидимую камеру.

Кара Делевинь

"Пиццу заказывали?" Супермодель и актриса спряталась от камер в костюме пиццы.

Кэти Перри

Певица Кэти Перри поступила проще — прошлась по улице в тканевой маске и солнцезащитных очках. Вы бы узнали исполнительницу хитов "I Kissed A Girl" или "Roar"?

Джастин Бибер

Музыкант, видимо, начал задыхаться от пристального внимания фотографов. Пришлось надеть противогаз.

Дастин Хоффман

Когда Дастин Хоффман пытается скрыться от вездесущих папарацци, он разыгрывает сцены из шпионских детективов: "Я слежу за тобой".

Леонардо Ди Каприо

Леонардо Ди Каприо пробует спрятаться от любопытных глаз при помощи зонта, оказавшегося под рукой.

Софи Тернер и Джо Джонас

Софи Тернер и Джо Джонас специально дурачатся, чтобы оставить папарацци без классных кадров.
