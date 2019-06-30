Поймай меня, если сможешь! Как звезды Голливуда прячутся от папарацци

Sockless cryptid Chris Pine hiding behind an overflowing NYC trash can brandishing a shrinkwrapped notebook is a summer mood pic.twitter.com/zZ58FyWeC7— Olivia Wolfgang-Smith (@OWolfgangSmith) 27 июня 2019 г.
Кара Делевинь
Cara Delevingne s'est transformée en pizza pepperoni ! Retrouvez l'actu des stars en images http://t.co/ESLN9TAG1M pic.twitter.com/C02v9MtsZK— Madame Figaro (@Madamefigaro) 20 августа 2014 г.
Кэти Перри
Katy Perry walking around with a facial mask, sunglasses and my lifetime savings in her hand. 😅 pic.twitter.com/6Mln537xdm— Jessica (@Jes00sica) 15 мая 2018 г.
Джастин Бибер
Nothing to see here. Only Justin Bieber wearing a gas mask with George Zimmerman and Tilda Swinton. Move along. pic.twitter.com/UzHTstaoco— Dan Ewen (@VaguelyFunnyDan) 8 марта 2013 г.
Дастин Хоффман
Je viens de choper le décès :— Poppy (@CruelPoppy) 17 апреля 2015 г.
Quand Dustin Hoffman essaie d'échapper aux paparazzi... pic.twitter.com/PmSJ6Asg8J
Леонардо Ди Каприо
Leonardo DiCaprio attempting to avoid paparazzi pic.twitter.com/bOzqhTgYPv— Leo Doing Things (@LeoActivities) 8 июня 2016 г.
Софи Тернер и Джо Джонас
This paparazzi photo of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas taking the piss literally looks like a surrealist painting criticising celebrity culture I’m obsessed with it pic.twitter.com/BNTsV7ya5u— Adam (@Iipscar) 5 мая 2018 г.