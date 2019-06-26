Регистрация пройдена успешно!
"Ад наступает": в Европу пришла аномальная жара

МОСКВА, 26 июн — РИА Новости. Европейские страны накрыла аномальная жара, температура воздуха в некоторых странах может превысить 40 градусов.
Так, в Мадриде до конца недели температура установится на уровне 41 градуса, в Париже, Берлине и Риме — 36-38 градусов. Пик жары ожидается 26-28 июня.
Как отмечают метеорологи, высокую температуру на европейскую часть континента приносят порывы ветра из Сахары. Франция предупредила об "оранжевом" уровне опасности, а испанские синоптики назвали пришедшую в страну погоду "инфернальной".
"Ад наступает", — написала мадридский метеоролог @slaplana_tve.
Специалисты подчеркивают, что такая погода может быть особенно опасной для детей, пожилых людей, а также тех, кто обладает слабой иммунной системой.
Французский метеоролог Гийом Возница не сомневается, что новый рекорд будет установлен уже в пятницу — в этот день синоптики ожидают до 45 градусов тепла.
Помимо Франции, национальные рекорды июньской жары могут быть побиты в Австрии (нынешний — 38,6 градуса Цельсия), Германии (38,5), Швейцарии (37,2).
"Я умру здесь! #Жара", — пишет @Rene_1904.
"От жары у меня начинается головная боль", — пишет @tkyokoo.
"Кого-то жара уже прикончила", — написал @Germanewolle.
Самая сильная жара в новейшей истории была зафиксирована во Франции в 2003 году, когда за два месяца из-за осложнений, связанных с рекордными температурами, погибли 15 тысяч человек.
