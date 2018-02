В Иране разбился пассажирский самолет

Iran Aseman Airlines flight #EP3704 (Tehran-Yasuj) has crashed.



The aircraft involved is a 24 year old ATR 72. Registration EP-ATS. MSN 391.



According to our logs flight took off at 04:33 UTC. Last signal was received at 05:55 UTC when flight was at 16,975 feet and descending. pic.twitter.com/bn2AZ9gq7d