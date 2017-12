Трамп заявил об уменьшении "территории ИГ*" за время его президентства

"On 1/20 — the day Trump was inaugurated — an estimated 35,000 ISIS fighters held approx 17,500 square miles of territory in both Iraq and Syria. As of 12/21, the U.S. military est the remaining 1,000 or so fighters occupy roughly 1,900 square miles..” @jamiejmcintyre @dcexaminer pic.twitter.com/OgYEuDgzD2