В Сомали погиб журналист при взрыве бомбы в автомобиле

Journalist Mohamed Ibrahim Gaabow, reporter for a #London-based privately-owned Kalsan TV, was driving his car when the bomb went off beneath his seat in Wadajir #Mogadishu #Somalia @pressfreedom @CPJAfrica @panafricannet @CJFE @RSF_en @UNESCO @IFJGlobal https://t.co/SZCffG4PNJ pic.twitter.com/06xZUzxSJN