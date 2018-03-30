Российский самолет наехал на ногу сотруднику аэропорта в Лондоне

МОСКВА, 30 мар — РИА Новости. Самолет авиакомпании "Россия" наехал на ногу сотруднику лондонского аэропорта Гатвик, сообщает Evening Standard.
На место происшествия приехали полицейские, машины скорой помощи, пожарные расчеты. Пострадавший мужчина был доставлен на вертолете в больницу Святого Георгия в Лондоне.
Вылет самолета, осуществлявшего рейс в Санкт-Петербург, был задержан более чем на 15 часов.
Некоторые пассажиры делились своей реакцией на происходящее в социальных сетях.
All police, ambulance and fire brigades left. Few more airport service vehicles arrived. Cabin crew just confirmed our plane ran over the foot of ground grew member. Hope he’ll be ok. Waiting for extra plane "parts” as the plane is not operational now. #Gatwick #NoSpyStoryHere pic.twitter.com/lW81TCqhm2— Flora Lu (@floralu_1991) 28 марта 2018 г.
No idea what is going on but I’m broken english I have been told that a member of the ground team has been injured here as we planne to take off to Russia from Gatwick?! @BBCNews @SkyNewsBreak @itvnews @LondonNewsUK #gatwick pic.twitter.com/rPlTRBrmMF— Töm Chapman_TCXHD (@HeresTommy) 28 марта 2018 г.
Something funny happening @Gatwick #Gatwick #Russianplane pic.twitter.com/oWC6KqvFjV— Érin Geraghty (@eringeraghty) 28 марта 2018 г.