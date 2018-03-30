РадиоSputnik
Российский самолет наехал на ногу сотруднику аэропорта в Лондоне

12:4330.03.2018
(обновлено: 13:11 30.03.2018)
Самолет авиакомпании Россия
© РИА Новости / Максим Блинов
Перейти в фотобанк

МОСКВА, 30 мар — РИА Новости. Самолет авиакомпании "Россия" наехал на ногу сотруднику лондонского аэропорта Гатвик, сообщает Evening Standard.

На место происшествия приехали полицейские, машины скорой помощи, пожарные расчеты. Пострадавший мужчина был доставлен на вертолете в больницу Святого Георгия в Лондоне.

Вылет самолета, осуществлявшего рейс в Санкт-Петербург, был задержан более чем на 15 часов.

Некоторые пассажиры делились своей реакцией на происходящее в социальных сетях.

