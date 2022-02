Балтийские страны запросили заседание в ОБСЕ из-за "военной активности"

Estonia 🇪🇪, Latvia 🇱🇻 and Lithuania 🇱🇹 requested the Polish 🇵🇱 @OSCE Chairmanship to hold a meeting with Belarus 🇧🇾 and other interested states with regard to unusual military activities.



The meeting will be convened on Monday in accordance with Vienna Document.#OSCE2022POL pic.twitter.com/sahtIHyOq8