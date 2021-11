Два быстроходных катера береговой охраны отправились из США в Одессу

Two Island Class Patrol Boats have departed Baltimore, Maryland for Odesa. Part of the over $2.5 billion in security assistance 🇺🇸 has provided 🇺🇦 since 2014, the vessels will help strengthen 🇺🇦's maritime security & bolster 🇺🇦 Navy’s interoperability with NATO.#PartnershipStrong pic.twitter.com/rp2XxbON1Y