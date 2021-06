Умер актер из фильма "Танцор диско"

Veteran actor #Chandrashekhar passed away at the age of 98 today morning.



Best known for playing Arya Sumant in Ramayan.



Started his career as a junior artist and appeared in over 250 films including Surang, Mastana, Basant Bahar, Shakti, Disco Dancer, Sharaabi & Elaan-E-Jung. pic.twitter.com/KLxeKqmbFv