Privacy Policy

Privacy Policy - РИА Новости, 31.08.2021

Privacy Policy

Federal State Unitary Enterprise Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency (hereinafter referred to as the "Agency," "we," "us," "our," "ours"), with a...

2021-06-01T12:00

2021-06-01T12:00

2021-08-31T15:40

Federal State Unitary Enterprise Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency (hereinafter referred to as the “Agency,” “we,” “us,” “our,” “ours”), with a registered place of business at 4/1,2,3 Zubovsky Blvd., Moscow 119021, Russian Federation, assigns a high priority to protecting your privacy and the security of your personal data.We comply with Federal Law of the Russian Federation No. 152-FZ “On personal data” of July 27, 2006, and “Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and of the Council of the European Union of April 27, 2016 on the protection of natural persons with regard to the processing of personal data and on the free movement of such data, and on repealing Directive 95/46/EC (General Data Protection Regulation)” or GDPR. When processing personal data, we adhere to the principles set forth in Article 5 of Federal Law of the Russian Federation No. 152-FZ “On personal data” of July 27, 2006, and in Article 5 of the GDPR.Please read this Privacy Policy (hereinafter referred to as the “Privacy Policy”) carefully, in order to understand the purposes for which we process your personal data as well as how you can exercise your rights regarding your personal data that is processed by the Agency.We tried to make this Privacy Policy as clear and simple as possible.This policy shall be approved in the Russian version and translated into foreign languages, if necessary.If you have any questions regarding the processing your personal data or the protection of your personal data, or any suggestions on how to improve the wording of this Privacy Policy, or if you would like to review the officially approved version, please send us a message using the contact information in Section 10 “Contacts”.1. Scope of useThis Privacy Policy is designed to inform you about how we collect and process your personal data when you use our website, in the course of our journalism activity and for the purposes of organizing various events by us.This Privacy Policy applies to the processes outlined in Section 3 “Privacy notice”.Please note that our site may contain links to the resources of other service providers that are beyond our control and to whom this Privacy Policy does not apply.We require that our partners handle user data with care, therefore, we work only with companies that have established credibility.2. Collecting the personal data of underage usersOur website is not designed to process the personal data of minors under the age of 18. In the event that we need to use this category of data to create website content, it is required that we request parental or legal guardian consent.If you have reason to believe that a child has provided us with his or her personal data, please let us know using the contact information in Section 10 “Contacts”.3. Privacy notice3.1. Processing your personal data with identificationThe Agency’s information resources process personal data to identify you as an individual for the following purposes:3.1.1. To provide the features that are available in your personal account on the website.Purpose of personal data processingTo provide users with the opportunity to participate in discussions on news and commentary.Personal data processed for this purposeYour name or username and email are necessary to create a personal account on the website.Once you have created an account, you can add more information to your personal account including a profile photo, age, gender, date of birth, country, Google ID, Apple ID and social media accounts. This additional information is not required.If you provide your Google ID, Apple ID and social media ID, the website will process the data available on your social media accounts, including your first and last name, profile photo, date of birth, gender, email and subscription status.Legal grounds for processing your personal dataYour consent.Period of storage of your personal dataUntil you delete your account or withdraw your consent (or request that we delete your data).The withdrawal of consent procedure is described in Clause 5.7 “Right to withdraw consent.”Transferring personal data to third partiesIf you provided Google ID, Apple ID and social media ID via your personal account settings, your data will be transferred to third parties, specifically: Facebook Inc. (Facebook); Google LLC (Firebase, Google Analytics); Twitter Inc. (Twitter); Vkontakte LLC (Vkontakte), Apple Inc.No data will be transferred to third parties if you do not provide your social media accounts via your personal account settings.Transferring personal data to third countries and international organizationsIf you provide your social media accounts via your personal account settings, your personal data will be processed in the Russian Federation, the United States and other countries where respective social media providers operate.If you do not provide social media ID via your personal account settings your personal data will be processed only in the Russian Federation.3.1.2. To provide you with the features that are available in your personal account on Sputnikimages.comPurpose of personal data processingTo grant licenses for the use of photo images, graphics, infographics and audiovisual content.Personal data processed for this purposeFirst name, last name, email, login, company name, company’s area of business, city, country, place of employment, job title, postal index, address, contact telephone number.Legal grounds for processing your personal dataA contract (license agreement).Period of storage of your personal dataUntil the contract (license agreement) expires.Upon expiration of the contract, the contract will be transferred to our internal archives. The contract will be stored for a period determined by internal file register regulations as required by Russian law.Transferring personal data to third partiesNo personal data is transferred to third parties.Transferring personal data to third countries and international organizationsYour personal data will be processed only in the Russian Federation.3.1.3. To create personal accounts for representatives of corporate clients using Sputnik Trending.Purpose of personal data processingTo provide Sputnik Trending services.Personal data processed for this purposeEmail, company name, login, newsfeed subscriptions.Legal grounds for processing your personal dataA contract (license agreement).Period of storage of your personal dataUntil the contract (license agreement) expires.Upon expiration of the contract, the contract will be transferred to our internal archives. The contract will be stored for a period determined by internal file register regulations as required by Russian law.Transferring personal data to third partiesNo personal data will be transferred to third parties.Transferring personal data to third countries and international organizationsYour personal data will be processed only in the Russian Federation.3.1.4. To organize contests and other eventsPurpose of personal data processingTo organize contests or campaigns for marketing purposes.Personal data processed for this purposeSocial media ID, first name, last name, patronymic (middle name), age, country, contacts for messenger sites and social media, contact telephone numbers, email, photos and videos.Legal grounds for processing your personal dataRules of participation for the contest or other event.Period of storage of your personal dataUntil the end of the event.Winners’ data are subject to processing until they receive their awards.Transferring personal data to third partiesIf third parties (partners, third-party platforms) are involved in organizing the event or presenting awards (postal services, courier services or partners), your personal data will be transferred to third parties.If no third parties are involved in organizing any stage of the contest, including presentation of awards to winners, the Agency will not transfer any personal data to third parties.Transferring personal data to third countries and international organizationsIf third parties (partners, third-party platforms) are involved in organizing an event or presenting an award (postal services, courier services or our partners), your personal data will be processed in the Russian Federation and in the countries where these third parties operate.If no third parties are involved, your personal data will be processed only in the Russian Federation.3.1.5. To comment on news via social media accountsPurpose of personal data processingTo provide you with the opportunity to comment on the news content on the website using your Facebook account.Personal data processed for this purposeFacebook ID, first name, last name, profile photo.Legal grounds for processing your personal dataYour consent.When a user comments on our news content, information about the author of this comment becomes publicly available unless it violates the user’s rights and freedoms. We expect the author to be aware of this.Period of storage of your personal dataYour personal data will be stored until you withdraw your consent.The withdrawal of consent procedure is described in Clause 5.7 “Right to withdraw consent.”Transferring personal data to third partiesFacebook Inc. (Facebook).Transferring personal data to third countries and international organizationsYour personal data will be processed in the Russian Federation, the United States and other countries where the social media provider operates.3.1.6. Sending letters to our website subscribers.Purpose of personal data processingTo distribute email newsletters.Personal data processed for this purposeFirst name, last name, email, your location (address), email client.Legal grounds for processing your personal dataYour consent.Period of storage of your personal dataUntil you withdraw your consent.The withdrawal of consent procedure is described in Clause 5.7 “Right to withdraw consent.”Transferring personal data to third partiesThe Rocket Science Group (Mailchimp); SendPulse Inc. (Sendpulse).Transferring personal data to third countries and international organizationsYour personal data will be processed in the Russian Federation, the United States, Germany and Lithuania.3.1.7. FeedbackPurpose of personal data processingTo process requests or comments (complaints and suggestions) from individuals or representatives of organizations.Personal data processed for this purposeFirst name, last name; place of employment and job title; address; country; contact telephone numbers; email.Legal grounds for processing your personal dataEnsuring you receive feedback to resolve your issue.Period of storage of your personal dataUntil your issue is resolved.Transferring personal data to third partiesNo data is transferred to third parties.Transferring personal data to third countries and international organizationsYour personal data will be processed only in the Russian Federation.3.2. Personal data processing without your identification.Our website automatically collects data without identifying you as an individual for the following purposes:3.2.1. Website user behavior analysis using internal analytics systemsPurpose of personal data processingTo improve website performance and content delivery, to identify the most relevant news content, to display targeted advertising on the Agency’s website and in advertising networks.Personal data processed for this purposeCookies, IP address, location, type and version of the device’s operating system, type and version of browser, type of device and screen resolution, source of traffic (website or ad), language of the operating system and browser, user’s online activity.Legal grounds for processing your personal dataLegitimate interest.When processing your data we act based on our legitimate interest because no other grounds apply in this case. Our performance depends on your interest in the content we provide and on ease of use.User behavior analysis on our website is a common practice among media outlets, therefore, we expect that you are aware of this. We assure you that any analysis of your data that we conduct to achieve the said goal will have no significant impact on your rights or freedoms.Period of storage of your personal dataThe period of storage depends on the type of cookie.You can learn more about cookie types in the Cookies table.Transferring personal data to third partiesNo personal data is transferred to third parties.Transferring personal data to third countries and international organizationsYour personal data will be processed only in the Russian Federation.3.2.2. Website user behavior analysis through third-party resources.Purpose of personal data processingTo improve website performance and content delivery, to show the most relevant news content, to display targeted advertising.Personal data processed for this purposeCookies, IP address, location, type and version of the device’s operating system, type and version of browser, type of device and the screen resolution, source of traffic (website or ad), language of the operating system and browser, user’s online activity.Legal grounds for processing your personal dataYour consent.Period of storage of your personal dataThe withdrawal of consent procedure is described in Clause 5.7 “Right to withdraw consent.”Transferring personal data to third partiesTo accomplish this purpose, we connect to information resources of third-party services:We provide these services the opportunity to gather your personal data for analysis. In this case, the processing of your personal data is subject to the privacy policies of these third-party services.Transferring personal data to third countries and international organizationsYour personal data will be processed in the Russian Federation, the United States, Egypt and other countries where the involved third-party services operate.3.3. Data processing for internal Agency purposesIn addition to the activity stated above, the Agency operates outside of its information resources. The Agency processes your personal data in the course of its operation for the following purposes:3.3.1. Accreditation of media representatives and bloggers for the Agency’s own events and events organized by itPurpose of personal data processingAccreditation of media representatives and bloggers for events.Personal data processed for this purposeFirst name, last name, patronymic (middle name); gender; citizenship; identification document data; photograph; copies of passport pages; place of employment and job title; visa category and number; email; contact telephone numbers; purpose of visit to the country.Legal grounds for processing your personal dataYour consent.Period of storage of your personal dataFor the period of accreditation and one year after the accreditation expires.Transferring personal data to third partiesYour personal data will be transferred to third parties if the Agency involves them in the event.Transferring personal data to third countries and international organizationsYour personal data will be processed in the Russian Federation and in the country where an event is held.3.3.2. Inviting a guest speaker to an Agency news conference on EU territoryPurpose of personal data processingTo organize an Agency event.Personal data processed for this purposeFirst name, last name, patronymic (middle name); photograph; place of employment and job title; email; contact telephone numbers; academic degree; profile; contact information for messenger sites and social media.Legal grounds for processing your personal dataYour consent.Period of storage of your personal dataUntil the end of the event.Transferring personal data to third partiesYour personal data will be transferred to third parties if the Agency involves them in organizing the news conference.Transferring personal data to third countries and international organizationsYour personal data will be processed in the Russian Federation and the country where the news conference is held.3.3.3. Processing the data of representatives of the Agency’s partners, contractors and clients.Purpose of personal data processingExecuting, performing and terminating a civil contract, approving a contract with a contractor.Personal data processed for this purposeFirst name, last name, patronymic (middle name); place of employment and job title; email; contact telephone number.Legal grounds for processing your personal dataActions towards executing a contract as well as performance of the contract (any type of contract).Period of storage of your personal dataUntil execution of the contract as well as during its term until termination/expiration.Transferring personal data to third partiesNo personal data is transferred to third parties.Transferring personal data to third countries and international organizationsPersonal data will be processed only in the Russian Federation.3.3.4. Content production by a media outletPurpose of personal data processingFor media outlet operations.Personal data processed for this purposeFirst name, last name, patronymic (middle name); place of employment and job title; photograph; audio recording of an interview; video recording of an interview or speech; profile; email; contact telephone number; contact information for messenger services and social media.Legal grounds for processing your personal dataLegitimate interest.When gathering your data we act based on our legitimate interest because no other grounds apply in this case. Our operation involves promptly responding to events in various areas of society and presenting them in the form of news content. When producing news content in the course of our operation as a media outlet, we may use personal data and these personal data will become publicly available unless it violates the rights and freedoms of an individual. We expect that you are aware of this.Period of storage of your personal dataIndefinitely, as part of our journalistic activity as a media outlet.Transferring personal data to third partiesNo personal data is transferred to third parties.Transferring personal data to third countries and international organizationsYour personal data will be processed only in the Russian Federation.3.3.5. Newsletters to representatives of media outlets.Purpose of personal data processingTo distribute newsletters.Personal data processed for this purposeFirst name, last name, patronymic (middle name); place of employment; contact telephone number; email; country.Legal grounds for processing your personal dataYour consent.Period of storage of your personal dataUntil you withdraw your consent.The withdrawal of consent procedure is described in Clause 5.7 “Right to withdraw consent.”Transferring personal data to third partiesNo personal data is transferred to third parties.Transferring personal data to third countries and international organizationsYour personal data will be processed only in the Russian Federation.4. Automated individual decision-making and profilingTo accomplish the purposes for which we process your personal data, we do not engage in automated individual decision-making, including profiling.5. Your rights5.1. Right to access your personal informationYou have the right to obtain information from us about the processing of your personal data, the purpose of processing, categories, recipients or categories of recipients, including from third countries (outside the European Union or the European Economic Area) or international organizations, the period of storage, conditions of terminating the processing of your data and the source of your personal data.If you are a citizen of the European Union or stay in the EU territory and if we process your personal data electronically, we will provide you with a copy of these data in a common format.5.2. Right to correct your personal dataIf your personal data is inaccurate, incomplete or outdated, you have the right to require that we correct it without delay on our part or, when appropriate, to correct it on your own, for example, in your personal account settings.You will be notified once we have corrected your personal data.5.3. Right to delete your personal dataYou have the right to request that we delete your personal data without delay on our part or, when appropriate, delete it yourself, for example, in your personal account settings.If we cannot delete your personal data, we will anonymize your personal data to make it impossible to identify the owner.You will be notified once we have deleted or anonymized your personal data.5.4. Right to restrict (block) processingYou have the right to request that we restrict (block) the processing of your personal data. You may exercise this right only in the following cases:If the processing of your personal data is restricted (blocked), we will suspend processing until the restriction is lifted but will continue to store your personal data.You can lift the restriction (block) from the processing of your personal data at any time by sending us a request using the methods specified in Section 10 “Contacts”.5.5. Right to data portabilityIf you are a citizen of the European Union, you have the right to obtain your personal data in a structured and computer-readable format as well as the right to have these data transferred to another controller if technically feasible.You may exercise this right when your data is processed electronically on the grounds of your consent or a signed agreement to which you are a party.5.6. Right to objectYou have the right to object to the processing of your personal data at any time based on a substantiated objection, when we process your data:We will not process your personal data if we cannot demonstrate convincing legal grounds for processing them.If you are a citizen of the European Union, you may also, at any time, object the processing of your personal data for marketing purposes, including for profiling.5.7. Right to withdraw consentIf your personal data are processed on the grounds of your consent, you have the right to withdraw it. We use a simple withdrawal of consent procedure:1) withdrawal of consent to email newsletters.You can withdraw your consent using any of the methods below:2) Withdrawal of consent to personal data processing via your account on the website.You can withdraw your consent using any of the methods below:3) withdrawal of consent to cookie processing (declining cookie processing).You can withdraw consent (decline processing) following the steps in our Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy. Depending on type, cookies can be deleted automatically after you close the browser on your device. We will stop processing cookies that are not deleted automatically after you withdraw consent.4) withdrawal of consent to personal data processing for purposes unrelated to the use of our information resources.You can withdraw your consent by sending us a notice using the methods specified in Section 10 “Contacts”.5.8. Right to file a complaint with a supervisory authorityYou have the right to file a complaint with an authorized supervisory authority in your country if you have doubts about our methods for processing your data or protecting and enforcing your rights.If you are a citizen of the European Union or stay in the EU territory, you will find the contacts of the supervisory authority on the European Data Protection Board website.If you are a citizen of the Russian Federation or stay in the territory of the Russian Federation, you will find the contacts of the supervisory authority on the website of the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).5.9. Request for additional information required to identify a data subjectIf the data you provided are insufficient for observing your rights, we may request additional data from you to verify your identity. We do our best to request only essential information that is absolutely necessary. If you fail to provide additional information we will not be able to observe your rights. If you believe that we violate your rights by requesting additional information you can file a complaint with a respective supervisory authority.5.10. Terms of providing information on your rightsWe provide information on observing your rights free of charge. If your request is clearly unsubstantiated or excessive (specifically, due to repetitiveness), we may refuse to respond or charge a fee for providing the requested information.5.11. Exercising your rightsWe provide several methods for exercising your rights:5.12. When we are restricted from observing your rightsIf you are a citizen of the European Union or stay in the EU territory, then pursuant to Article 23 of the GDPR we are entitled to limit the scope of our obligations and your rights when a given limitation is required by EU or EU member-state's law.If you are a citizen of the Russian Federation or stay in the territory of the Russian Federation, then pursuant to Chapter 3(14) of the Federal Law “On personal data” of July 27, 2006, we are entitled to limit the scope of our obligations and your rights when a given limitation is required by Russian law.These restrictions may apply if your personal data are processed to safeguard:There are also special conditions that must be met for your rights to be exercised, specifically:Exemptions from the right to delete personal data:Exemptions from the right to restrict (block) processing:If we are not able to observe your rights upon your request, we will send you a substantiated refusal.6. Cookies and automatic loggingTo accomplish the purposes set forth in Clause 3.2 of this Privacy Policy, we use cookies and automatic logging.A cookie is a small data file stored on your device (computer, tablet, smart phone, etc.).Automatic logging is a log file used by our web servers and security systems.We process these data solely for the safe use of our website as well as to improve its performance.We do not use these data to identify you or integrate these data with other data. Nor do we transfer these data or create user profiles.You can learn more about how we use these technologies in our “Cookie and automatic logging policy”.7. Guarantees regarding personal data transfer to third countriesIf we deal with a contractor whose country of operation is not on the list of countries ensuring an adequate level of personal data protection, we use standard contractual terms as recommended by the European Commission. We adopted security measures to protect your personal data according to the best security and privacy practices. We use safety precautions to protect your information.8. Data securityThe personal data we collect and store constitute classified information. They are protected from loss, manipulation or unauthorized access, by virtue of technical tools and organizational procedures. We continuously improve our data protection systems.We assess impacts on data protection in order to identify your risks during data processing. We minimize detected risks by employing technical and organizational security measures.You are responsible for the safekeeping of the password we provide for your personal account on our website. You must maintain this password in confidence and never transfer it to anybody.9. Policy amendmentsWe reserve the right to amend this Privacy Policy from time to time.We will inform you of any changes to this Privacy Policy using available means (via your contact email provided during registration or via our information resources during your next visit).Please review every update to this Privacy Policy.10. ContactsTo send us a message concerning the protection of personal data, please use the feedback form on the website or indicated below:https://sputniknews.com/docs/about/feedbackprivacy.htmlhttps://ria.ru/?modal=feedback You can address important questions on personal data protection directly to our data protection officer:Name: Dmitry Naimushinprivacy@sputniknews.comprivacy@rian.ruPlease note that this contact information can only be used for inquiries into personal data processing and protection. Unrelated inquiries will not be considered.For inquiries unrelated to personal data protection please use the contacts on the Agency website:https://sputniknews.com/docs/about/index.htmlhttps://россиясегодня.рф/contacts/Be sure to address your request to the appropriate department. If you send your request to the wrong department your issue may remain unresolved because departments only respond to requests within their competence.Last updated: June 2021in Russian (на русском)

