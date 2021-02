Грузовой космический корабль Cygnus пристыковался к МКС

Capture of @NorthropGrumman's Cygnus spacecraft confirmed at 4:38am ET. Using the @Space_Station's Canadarm2 robotic arm, @Astro_Soichi captured the S.S. Katherine Johnson cargo ship, which is delivering about 8,000 lbs of supplies & @ISS_Research to our orbiting lab. pic.twitter.com/cZiARt6tRK