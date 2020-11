США, Канада и Израиль запустили сеть малых спутников с МКС

Mission #19 ✅



This morning, we deployed seven more #CubeSats from the @Space_Station. Congratulations to all of our customers! #NRCSD19



Deploy times:



SPOC, Bobcat-1: 09:05:01 UTC

Neutron-1: 10:40:00 UTC

LEMUR-2 (DJARA): 12:15:00 UTC

DESCENT, SAT-LLA, LEMUR-2: 13:15:01 UTC pic.twitter.com/bh4HHl7lGy