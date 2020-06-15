Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Трамп раскритиковал Германию за сотрудничество с Россией по энергетике
россия, дональд трамп, германия, сша, в мире

Трамп раскритиковал Германию за сотрудничество с Россией по энергетике

23:49 15.06.2020 (обновлено: 23:53 15.06.2020)
2341
© РИА Новости / Стрингер / Перейти в фотобанкПрезидент США Дональд Трамп беседует со СМИ на южной лужайке Белого дома в Вашингтоне
Президент США Дональд Трамп беседует со СМИ на южной лужайке Белого дома в Вашингтоне
© РИА Новости / Стрингер
Перейти в фотобанк
ВАШИНГТОН, 15 июн – РИА Новости. Президент США Дональд Трамп считает ненормальной ситуацию, когда Германия платит России за энергию, а США должны "защищать Германию от России".
"Почему Германия платит России миллиарды долларов за энергию, а США должны защищать их от России? Так не годится", - заявил Трамп журналистам.
Президент США Дональд Трамп
7 июня, 08:00
США собираются "подарить" Германию России
Как и ранее он назвал Германию "неплательщиком", поскольку страна должна платить "миллиарды долларов" за оборону.
