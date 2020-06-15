https://ria.ru/20200615/1572973651.html
Трамп раскритиковал Германию за сотрудничество с Россией по энергетике
2020-06-15T23:49
2020-06-15T23:53
россия
дональд трамп
германия
сша
в мире
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/16/1571825052_0:137:2930:1785_1400x0_80_0_0_08388dcee6d93021a9b5837ad6d288db.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200607/1572571162.html
2
россия
германия
сша
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200615/1572973651.html?chat_room_id=1572973651
Новости
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/16/1571825052_0:137:2930:1785_1400x0_80_0_0_08388dcee6d93021a9b5837ad6d288db.jpg
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/16/1571825052_0:0:2380:1785_1400x0_80_0_0_a36aa771f6b6b189470718ae51e1945b.jpg
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/16/1571825052_214:0:1999:1785_1400x0_80_0_0_1063c2f039c2de0628bb5bfcfc5c36c4.jpg
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
россия, дональд трамп, германия, сша, в мире