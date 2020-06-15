https://ria.ru/20200615/1572969024.html
В ВОЗ напомнили, что США все еще являются членами организации
2020-06-15T19:59
2020-06-15T19:59
распространение нового коронавируса
коронавирус covid-19
тедрос адханом гебрейесус
воз
сша
в мире
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/1f/1572256069_0:294:3119:2048_1400x0_80_0_0_1ecba097872a06d95dcddccf33268216.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200601/1572255778.html
сша
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200615/1572969024.html?chat_room_id=1572969024
Новости
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/1f/1572256069_0:294:3119:2048_1400x0_80_0_0_1ecba097872a06d95dcddccf33268216.jpg
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/1f/1572256069_194:0:2925:2048_1400x0_80_0_0_d450b7211ef95915b758eef9bf441a82.jpg
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/1f/1572256069_380:0:2428:2048_1400x0_80_0_0_dfee26ba8a1e4559e04f9b41581f5f19.jpg
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
коронавирус covid-19, тедрос адханом гебрейесус, воз, сша, в мире