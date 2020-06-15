Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Пожалуйста, перейдите по ссылке из письма, отправленного на
Сотрудники медицинского стационара в аэропорту Шереметьево
Распространение нового коронавируса
https://ria.ru/20200615/1572969024.html
В ВОЗ напомнили, что США все еще являются членами организации
2020-06-15T19:59
распространение нового коронавируса
коронавирус covid-19
тедрос адханом гебрейесус
воз
сша
в мире
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/1f/1572256069_0:294:3119:2048_1400x0_80_0_0_1ecba097872a06d95dcddccf33268216.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200601/1572255778.html
сша
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200615/1572969024.html?chat_room_id=1572969024
Новости
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/1f/1572256069_0:294:3119:2048_1400x0_80_0_0_1ecba097872a06d95dcddccf33268216.jpg
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/1f/1572256069_194:0:2925:2048_1400x0_80_0_0_d450b7211ef95915b758eef9bf441a82.jpg
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/1f/1572256069_380:0:2428:2048_1400x0_80_0_0_dfee26ba8a1e4559e04f9b41581f5f19.jpg
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
коронавирус covid-19, тедрос адханом гебрейесус, воз, сша, в мире

В ВОЗ напомнили, что США все еще являются членами организации

19:59 15.06.2020
292
© REUTERS / Denis BalibouseЗдание Всемирной организации здравоохранения в Женеве
Здание Всемирной организации здравоохранения в Женеве
© REUTERS / Denis Balibouse
Здание Всемирной организации здравоохранения в Женеве
ЖЕНЕВА, 15 июн – РИА Новости, Елизавета Исакова. США все еще остаются членами Всемирной организации здравоохранения, заявил на брифинге в понедельник генеральный директор ВОЗ Тедрос Адханом Гебрейесус.
"Да, США все еще являются членами ВОЗ", - сказал он.
Президент США Дональд Трамп 29 мая заявил, что страна прекращает отношения с ВОЗ, поскольку организация "отказалась проводить требуемые реформы". По его словам, США "перенаправят эти средства всему миру на срочные нужды здравоохранения". Трамп ранее обвинил ВОЗ в сокрытии масштабов эпидемии коронавируса в интересах Китая.
Актуальные данные о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире представлены на портале стопкоронавирус.рф.
Здание Всемирной организации здравоохранения в Женеве
1 июня, 08:00
Международная изоляция: Китай выдавил Трампа из ВОЗ
270003
Обсудить 0
Распространение нового коронавирусаКоронавирус COVID-19Тедрос Адханом ГебрейесусВОЗСШАВ мире
Рекомендуем
Верховный представитель Европейского союза по иностранным делам и политике безопасности Жозеп Боррель
ЕС предложил США специальный диалог по отношениям с Китаем
Министр иностранных дел Испании Жозеп Боррель перед началом 26-го заседания СМИД ОБСЕ
ЕС и США обсудили запуск мирного процесса на Ближнем Востоке
Ротонда Капитолия в Вашингтоне, где проходит церемония прощания с 41-м президентом США Джорджем Бушем-старшим, умершим 30 ноября 2018 года
В конгрессе США обвинили Китай и ВОЗ в разрастании COVID-19 в пандемию
Президент РФ Владимир Путин и президент Сербии Александр Вучич во время встречи в Сочи
Путин призвал выработать компромиссное решение по Косово
Здание штаб-квартиры Всемирной организации здравоохранения в Женеве
ВОЗ сотрудничает с Китаем по выявлению причин вспышки COVID-19 в Пекине
Министр иностранных дел Испании Жозеп Боррель
Главы МИД ЕС призвали США пересмотреть решение покинуть ВОЗ
Аэропорт Мадрида
В АТОР спрогнозировали отказ Европы открыть границы для россиян
Сотрудники полиции во время акции протеста против полицейского произвола в Лондоне
Трамп подпишет указ, регулирующий действия полиции
Препарат в кабинете научно-исследовательской лаборатории Генные и клеточные технологии при Казанском федеральном университете
В США отказались использовать гидроксихлорохин против COVID-19
Гражданин США Пол Уилан в здании Лефортовского суда Москвы
В МИД отреагировали на претензии США из-за приговора Уилану
Twitter
Twitter заблокировал аккаунт конкурса "Лидеры России"
Здание Верховного суда в Вашингтоне
В США отказались рассматривать ряд исков о злоупотреблениях полиции
Гражданин США Пол Уилан в Лефортовском суде Москвы
МИД Канады назвал приговор Уилану "политически мотивированным"
Военнослужащий армии США во время совместных учений войск НАТО Allied Spirit VII в Германии
Трамп пообещал сократить количество американских военных в Германии
Вид Дублина
В Ирландии впервые утвердили сразу двух премьеров
Политика
Общество
Экономика
В мире
Происшествия
Спорт
Наука
Культура
Недвижимость
Религия
Туризм
Радио
Подкасты
Теги
Спецпроекты
Реклама
Продукты и услуги
Пресс-центр
Ria.ru в AppStore
Ria.ru в Google Play
Версия 2018.1 Beta 
© 2020 МИА «Россия сегодня» 
Сетевое издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года. 
Свидетельство о регистрации Эл № ФС77-57640
Учредитель: Федеральное государственное унитарное предприятие Международное информационное агентство «Россия сегодня» (МИА «Россия сегодня»). 
Правила использования материалов
Главный редактор: Гаврилова А.В.
Адрес электронной почты Редакции: internet-group@rian.ru
Телефон Редакции: 7 (495) 645-6601 
Чтобы связаться с редакцией или сообщить обо всех замеченных ошибках, воспользуйтесь формой обратной связи.
18+
Лента новостей
0
Сначала новыеСначала старые
loader
Онлайн
Заголовок открываемого материала
Чтобы участвовать в дискуссии
авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь
loader
Чаты
Заголовок открываемого материала
08:29В Японии произошел пожар на круизном судне
08:28В Шанхае отправят на карантин прибывающих из районов повышенного риска
08:27В одной из хабаровских больниц произошла вспышка COVID-19
08:25В Новосибирской области четверо военных получили травмы на полигоне
08:21Кобылкин выступил против смягчения природоохранных законов
08:19В Узбекистане число случаев COVID-19 увеличилось до 5293
08:15В Красноярском крае вода ушла из подтопленных паводком районов
08:13В Красноярске семью побитой в лифте девочки могут поставить на учет
08:13Москвичи 18-19 июня проверят систему онлайн-голосования по поправкам
08:11В Пекине будут наказывать за повышение цен из-за вспышки COVID на рынке
08:04Министр обороны Японии оценил план размещения американской системы ПРО
08:01Банки отмечают резкий рост спроса граждан на инвестиционные монеты
07:57Синоптики рассказали, какая погода ожидает москвичей во вторник
07:55Банки рассказали о возможных шагах из-за ограничения тарифов эквайринга
07:53Ученые создали программу для поиска родственных связей между животными
07:51Тунисские отельеры заявили о срыве туристического сезона в стране
07:49В Италии СМИ оценило письмо о финансировании Движения 5 звезд Венесуэлой
07:49В Магадане не обнаружили утечку нефтепродуктов в Охотском море
07:44В Таджикистане произошло землетрясение магнитудой 4
07:43В Кузбассе за последние сутки выявили 17 случаев коронавируса
Лента новостейМолния