Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Пожалуйста, перейдите по ссылке из письма, отправленного на
https://ria.ru/20200615/1572959427.html
Опубликовано видео с места перестрелки в Москве
2020-06-15T17:10
стрельба на ленинском проспекте
москва
происшествия
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0f/1572959245_0:53:608:395_1400x0_80_0_0_95e4e5e7827faef0d685fa1ef4e15a36.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200615/1572959188.html
москва
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200615/1572959427.html?chat_room_id=1572959427
Новости
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0f/1572959245_0:53:608:395_1400x0_80_0_0_95e4e5e7827faef0d685fa1ef4e15a36.jpg
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0f/1572959245_6:0:603:448_1400x0_80_0_0_64546eab50ff3ee0ef257d3b2418fc8f.jpg
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0f/1572959245_80:0:528:448_1400x0_80_0_0_1f0cfecf4909186b2a79937d406e8c10.jpg
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
стрельба на ленинском проспекте, москва, происшествия

Опубликовано видео с места перестрелки в Москве

17:06 15.06.2020 (обновлено: 17:10 15.06.2020)
39166
МОСКВА, 15 июн – РИА Новости. Телеканал РЕН ТВ опубликовал видео с места перестрелки на Ленинском проспекте в Москве.
На кадрах можно заметить, как к месту происшествия приезжает скорая, а на земле лежит человек.
Сотрудник полиции
Вчера, 17:02
Глава ГСУСК по Москве выехал на место стрельбы на Ленинском проспекте
Как ранее стало известно РИА Новости, двое полицейских и один гражданский получили ранения в ходе перестрелки на юго-западе Москвы. По предварительным данным, стреляли из такси.
1371385721
Обсудить 0
Стрельба на Ленинском проспектеМоскваПроисшествия
Рекомендуем
Сотрудники оперативных служб на месте стрельбы на Ленинском проспекте
Стрелявший в полицейских в Москве прохожий оказался жив
Место вооруженного нападения на полицейских на Ленинском проспекте
Полиция раскрыла детали инцидента со стрельбой на западе Москвы
Место вооруженного нападения на полицейских на Ленинском проспекте
Источник сообщил о смерти стрелявшего по полицейским в Москве
Скорая помощь
В Москве полицейские пострадали при перестрелке на Ленинском проспекте
Журналист, теле- и радиоведущий Владимир Соловьев
Соловьев резко ответил на заявление "Современника" в защиту Ефремова
Место вооруженного нападения на полицейских на Ленинском проспекте
В Москве полицейские пострадали при стрельбе на Ленинском проспекте
Пьяный мужчина
Названо идеальное средство от похмелья
Сотрудники оперативных служб на месте стрельбы на Ленинском проспекте
Источник раскрыл личность мужчины, ранившего полицейских в Москве
Американский танкер с сжиженным природным газом Patris в СПГ-терминале Свиноуйсьце в Польше
Газовая бомба: на Украине разгорается скандал из-за американского СПГ
Зампредседатель Ассоциации грузоперевозчиков Регион 8 Наталья Кисель
Второй участник президентской кампании в Белоруссии снялся с выборов
Многоцелевые истребители Су-27
Россия подняла Су-27 для перехвата американских бомбардировщиков
Сотрудник полиции
Глава ГСУСК по Москве выехал на место стрельбы на Ленинском проспекте
Алексей Навальный
Внук оскорбленного Навальным ветерана поблагодарил СК за справедливость
Актер Михаил Ефремов
Ефремов находится в "тяжелом состоянии" после ДТП, заявил адвокат
Президент Арктической академии наук и председатель Арктического совета Ассамблеи народов Евразии профессор Валерий Митько
Президента Арктической академии наук заподозрили в госизмене
Политика
Общество
Экономика
В мире
Происшествия
Спорт
Наука
Культура
Недвижимость
Религия
Туризм
Радио
Подкасты
Теги
Спецпроекты
Реклама
Продукты и услуги
Пресс-центр
Ria.ru в AppStore
Ria.ru в Google Play
Версия 2018.1 Beta 
© 2020 МИА «Россия сегодня» 
Сетевое издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года. 
Свидетельство о регистрации Эл № ФС77-57640
Учредитель: Федеральное государственное унитарное предприятие Международное информационное агентство «Россия сегодня» (МИА «Россия сегодня»). 
Правила использования материалов
Главный редактор: Гаврилова А.В.
Адрес электронной почты Редакции: internet-group@rian.ru
Телефон Редакции: 7 (495) 645-6601 
Чтобы связаться с редакцией или сообщить обо всех замеченных ошибках, воспользуйтесь формой обратной связи.
18+
Лента новостей
0
Сначала новыеСначала старые
loader
Онлайн
Заголовок открываемого материала
Чтобы участвовать в дискуссии
авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь
loader
Чаты
Заголовок открываемого материала
08:15В Красноярском крае вода ушла из подтопленных паводком районов
08:13В Красноярске семью побитой в лифте девочки могут поставить на учет
08:13Москвичи 18-19 июня проверят систему онлайн-голосования по поправкам
08:11В Пекине будут наказывать за повышение цен из-за вспышки COVID на рынке
08:04Министр обороны Японии оценил план размещения американской системы ПРО
08:01Банки отмечают резкий рост спроса граждан на инвестиционные монеты
07:57Синоптики рассказали, какая погода ожидает москвичей во вторник
07:55Банки рассказали о возможных шагах из-за ограничения тарифов эквайринга
07:53Ученые создали программу для поиска родственных связей между животными
07:51Тунисские отельеры заявили о срыве туристического сезона в стране
07:49В Италии СМИ оценило письмо о финансировании Движения 5 звезд Венесуэлой
07:49В Магадане не обнаружили утечку нефтепродуктов в Охотском море
07:44В Таджикистане произошло землетрясение магнитудой 4
07:43В Кузбассе за последние сутки выявили 17 случаев коронавируса
07:42В Новой Зеландии впервые за 24 дня выявили два новых случая COVID-19
07:41В ЛНР заявили об одном обстреле за сутки со стороны силовиков
07:40В Киргизии выявили рекордные 100 новых случаев коронавируса
07:39В Новосибирской области выявили 103 случая COVID-19
07:38В Пекине продезинфицировали более 33 тысяч предприятий общепита
07:37В Иркутске из-за COVID-19 отменили мероприятия в честь 75-летия Победы
Лента новостейМолния