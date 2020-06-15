Регистрация пройдена успешно!
https://ria.ru/20200615/1572959188.html
Глава ГСУСК по Москве выехал на место стрельбы на Ленинском проспекте
2020-06-15T17:02
стрельба на ленинском проспекте
юлия иванова
следственный комитет россии (ск рф)
москва
происшествия
москва
стрельба на ленинском проспекте, юлия иванова, следственный комитет россии (ск рф), москва, происшествия

Глава ГСУСК по Москве выехал на место стрельбы на Ленинском проспекте

17:02 15.06.2020
МОСКВА, 15 июн - РИА Новости. Глава ГСУСК по Москве Андрей Стрижов выехал на место стрельбы на западе столицы, сообщила старший помощник руководителя столичного главка СК РФ Юлия Иванова.
Ранее представитель экстренных служб столицы сообщил РИА Новости, что двое полицейских и один гражданский получили ранения в результате стрельбы, предварительно, из машины такси на Ленинском проспекте в районе гостиницы "Салют".
"На место происшествия выехали следователи и криминалисты и лично руководитель Главного следственного управления СК России по городу Москве Андрей Стрижов", - говорится в сообщении.
Появились подробности ночной стрельбы на юго-западе Москвы
Стрельба на Ленинском проспектеЮлия ИвановаСледственный комитет России (СК РФ)МоскваПроисшествия
