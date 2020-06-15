Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Пожалуйста, перейдите по ссылке из письма, отправленного на
Сотрудники медицинского стационара в аэропорту Шереметьево
Распространение нового коронавируса
https://ria.ru/20200615/1572958805.html
Путин прокомментировал реализацию мер поддержки россиян во время пандемии
2020-06-15T16:53
распространение нового коронавируса
коронавирус в россии
коронавирус covid-19
россия
владимир путин
экономика
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0f/1572953460_0:0:2945:1656_1400x0_80_0_0_2ef4b4d52c1d89d4aae3a92e6e158527.jpg
россия
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200615/1572958805.html?chat_room_id=1572958805
Новости
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0f/1572953460_0:0:2945:1656_1400x0_80_0_0_2ef4b4d52c1d89d4aae3a92e6e158527.jpg
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0f/1572953460_0:0:2729:2047_1400x0_80_0_0_f2280ee857aa7eefc5d40a5dc3b04a94.jpg
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0f/1572953460_336:0:2383:2047_1400x0_80_0_0_5e23fc148fc0ff3c853833d6eddd8af6.jpg
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
коронавирус в россии, коронавирус covid-19, россия, владимир путин, экономика

Путин прокомментировал реализацию мер поддержки россиян во время пандемии

16:53 15.06.2020
272
© РИА Новости / Алексей Никольский / Перейти в фотобанкПрезидент РФ Владимир Путин
Президент РФ Владимир Путин
© РИА Новости / Алексей Никольский
Перейти в фотобанк
Президент РФ Владимир Путин
МОСКВА, 15 июн - РИА Новости. Работа по реализации мер поддержки экономики и граждан в связи с коронавирусом идет достаточно ритмично, заявил президент РФ Владимир Путин.
"В целом, мне кажется, работа идет достаточно ритмично. Хочу поблагодарить всех участников сегодняшнего разговора. Он был полезным", - сказал Путин в понедельник, завершая совещание по реализации принятых мер поддержки экономики и социальной сферы.
Актуальные данные о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире представлены на портале стопкоронавирус.рф.
Господдержка россиян во время пандемии
2 апреля, 13:53Распространение нового коронавируса
Господдержка россиян во время пандемии COVID-19
720057
Обсудить 0
Распространение нового коронавирусаКоронавирус в РоссииКоронавирус COVID-19РоссияВладимир ПутинЭкономика
Рекомендуем
Президент РФ Владимир Путин
Путин отметил необходимость контролировать реализацию мер поддержки
Президент РФ Владимир Путин проводит в режиме видеоконференции совещание о реализации мер поддержки экономики и социальной сферы
Путин: надо решить, какие меры по поддержке экономики следует продлить
Президент РФ Владимир Путин проводит в режиме видеоконференции совещание о реализации мер поддержки экономики и социальной сферы
Путин попросил донастроить меры по поддержке россиян
Президент РФ Владимир Путин проводит в режиме видеоконференции совещание о реализации мер поддержки экономики и социальной сферы
Путин попросил ОНФ отслеживать эффективность мер поддержки экономики
Президент РФ Владимир Путин во время встречи в режиме видеоконференции с губернатором Пензенской области Иваном Белозерцевым
Путин сравнил борьбу с последствиями пандемии с военным временем
Президент РФ Владимир Путин проводит в режиме видеоконференции совещание о реализации мер поддержки экономики и социальной сферы
Путин надеется на эффективное развитие внутреннего туризма
Путин заявил о минимизации последствий пандемии
Путин рассказал о двух задачах властей во время пандемии
Москва во время действия режима самоизоляции
Восстановление экономики Москвы может занять больше года
Президент РФ Владимир Путин
Путин отметил необходимость эффективной помощи предприятиям и гражданам
Президент РФ Владимир Путин
Путин назвал меры поддержки россиян во время пандемии эффективными
Президент РФ Владимир Путин
Путин сравнил рост безработицы в России и в других странах
Президент РФ Владимир Путин
Путин пригласил семьи из регионов принять участие в совещании по соцсфере
Трудовая книжка
В России число безработных за два месяца выросло на 1,05 миллиона человек
Вывеска на здании Федеральной налоговой службы в Москве
ФНС вернула самозанятым 1,3 миллиарда рублей налогов за 2019 год
Самолет Airbus A319-112 авиакомпании Уральские авиалинии
"Уральские авиалинии" сохранили большую часть сотрудников на фоне COVID
Политика
Общество
Экономика
В мире
Происшествия
Спорт
Наука
Культура
Недвижимость
Религия
Туризм
Радио
Подкасты
Теги
Спецпроекты
Реклама
Продукты и услуги
Пресс-центр
Ria.ru в AppStore
Ria.ru в Google Play
Версия 2018.1 Beta 
© 2020 МИА «Россия сегодня» 
Сетевое издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года. 
Свидетельство о регистрации Эл № ФС77-57640
Учредитель: Федеральное государственное унитарное предприятие Международное информационное агентство «Россия сегодня» (МИА «Россия сегодня»). 
Правила использования материалов
Главный редактор: Гаврилова А.В.
Адрес электронной почты Редакции: internet-group@rian.ru
Телефон Редакции: 7 (495) 645-6601 
Чтобы связаться с редакцией или сообщить обо всех замеченных ошибках, воспользуйтесь формой обратной связи.
18+
Лента новостей
0
Сначала новыеСначала старые
loader
Онлайн
Заголовок открываемого материала
Чтобы участвовать в дискуссии
авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь
loader
Чаты
Заголовок открываемого материала
08:15В Красноярском крае вода ушла из подтопленных паводком районов
08:13В Красноярске семью побитой в лифте девочки могут поставить на учет
08:13Москвичи 18-19 июня проверят систему онлайн-голосования по поправкам
08:11В Пекине будут наказывать за повышение цен из-за вспышки COVID на рынке
08:04Министр обороны Японии оценил план размещения американской системы ПРО
08:01Банки отмечают резкий рост спроса граждан на инвестиционные монеты
07:57Синоптики рассказали, какая погода ожидает москвичей во вторник
07:55Банки рассказали о возможных шагах из-за ограничения тарифов эквайринга
07:53Ученые создали программу для поиска родственных связей между животными
07:51Тунисские отельеры заявили о срыве туристического сезона в стране
07:49В Италии СМИ оценило письмо о финансировании Движения 5 звезд Венесуэлой
07:49В Магадане не обнаружили утечку нефтепродуктов в Охотском море
07:44В Таджикистане произошло землетрясение магнитудой 4
07:43В Кузбассе за последние сутки выявили 17 случаев коронавируса
07:42В Новой Зеландии впервые за 24 дня выявили два новых случая COVID-19
07:41В ЛНР заявили об одном обстреле за сутки со стороны силовиков
07:40В Киргизии выявили рекордные 100 новых случаев коронавируса
07:39В Новосибирской области выявили 103 случая COVID-19
07:38В Пекине продезинфицировали более 33 тысяч предприятий общепита
07:37В Иркутске из-за COVID-19 отменили мероприятия в честь 75-летия Победы
Лента новостейМолния