Сотрудники медицинского стационара в аэропорту Шереметьево
Распространение нового коронавируса
Минтруд перечислил выплаты для 4,2 миллиона детей до трех лет
2020-06-15T15:40
распространение нового коронавируса
россия
антон котяков
министерство труда и социальной защиты рф (минтруд россии)
общество
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/155683/26/1556832614_0:42:2970:1713_1400x0_80_0_0_32938009d4b4874102406dbed5179315.jpg
россия
Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
россия, антон котяков, министерство труда и социальной защиты рф (минтруд россии), общество

Минтруд перечислил выплаты для 4,2 миллиона детей до трех лет

15:40 15.06.2020
МОСКВА, 15 июн - РИА Новости. Минтруд перечислил выплаты на детей до трех лет для 4,2 миллиона детей, заявил министр труда и социальной защиты РФ Антон Котяков.
"На сегодняшний день реализуется целый комплекс мер поддержки доходов граждан. Семьи с детьми в возрасте до 3 лет получили право на ежемесячные выплаты по 5 тысяч рублей в апреле, мае и июне. Средства уже перечислены родителям 4 миллионов 200 тысяч детей", - сказал Котяков на совещании президента РФ по вопросам реализации принятых мер по поддержке экономики и социальной сферы.
Актуальные данные о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире представлены на портале стопкоронавирус.рф.
Распространение нового коронавирусаРоссияАнтон КотяковМинистерство труда и социальной защиты РФ (Минтруд России)Общество
