https://ria.ru/20200615/1572953345.html
В Саратовской области автомобиль сбил школьника на "зебре"
2020-06-15T15:40
саратовская область
балаково
происшествия
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0b/1572801158_0:0:3078:1731_1400x0_80_0_0_3baad03a3612952a773b09680548c3b7.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200615/1572949880.html
саратовская область
балаково
саратовская область, балаково, происшествия

В Саратовской области автомобиль сбил школьника на "зебре"

15:40 15.06.2020
© РИА Новости / Алексей Сухоруков
Сотрудник полиции Управления министерства внутренних дел Российской Федерации
© РИА Новости / Алексей Сухоруков
САРАТОВ, 15 июн - РИА Новости, Эдуард Демьянец. Легковой автомобиль в понедельник в городе Балаково Саратовской области на пешеходном переходе сбил мальчика, ребенок госпитализирован, сообщили РИА Новости в пресс-службе областного управления ГИБДД.
ДТП произошло около 14.45 (13.45 мск) у дома №110 по улице Комарова.
"По предварительным данным, водитель 1994 года рождения за рулем автомобиля ВАЗ-2110 сбил мальчика 2007 года рождения, который переходил дорогу по нерегулируемому пешеходному переходу. В результате ДТП мальчик госпитализирован", - сказала собеседница агентства.
ГИБДД по факту аварии проводит проверку, обстоятельства происшествия уточняются, добавила она.
Отпевание Сергея Захарова, погибшего в ДТП с участием актера Михаила Ефремова, в его родном селе Кузьминское в Рязанской области
Вчера, 14:52
Семья погибшего в ДТП с Ефремовым высказалась о наказании для актера
Саратовская область Балаково Происшествия
