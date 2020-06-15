Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Авиасообщение между Сочи и Пензой откроют с 25 июня
2020-06-15T15:24
Авиасообщение между Сочи и Пензой откроют с 25 июня

15:24 15.06.2020
СОЧИ, 15 июн - РИА Новости. Авиакомпания "ИрАэро" запустит авиарейсы из Пензы в Сочи в рамках летнего расписания с 25 июня, сообщает международный аэропорт курорта.
Отмечается, что рейсы будут выполняться дважды в неделю на самолете Sukhoi Superjet 100 вместимостью до 100 пассажиров. Время в пути составит около двух часов. Время вылета и прилета указаны согласно местным часовым поясам в городах отправления и прибытия.
"С 25 июня авиакомпания "ИрАэро" приступит к выполнению регулярных рейсов в Международный аэропорт Сочи из Пензы. Перелеты по данному направлению будут осуществляться в рамках летнего расписания", - говорится в сообщении.
Уточняется, что кроме перелетов по маршруту "Пенза-Сочи", авиакомпания "ИрАэро" намерена приступить к выполнению рейсов на курорт из Барнаула, Москвы, Самары и Уфы.
