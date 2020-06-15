https://ria.ru/20200615/1572952381.html
Авиасообщение между Сочи и Пензой откроют с 25 июня
2020-06-15T15:24
2020-06-15T15:24
sukhoi superjet
москва
пенза
уфа
ираэро
общество
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/155735/67/1557356725_0:140:1520:994_1400x0_80_0_0_74a055415ab3cb412ef6ce2af08d6a23.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200529/1572162161.html
москва
пенза
уфа
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200615/1572952381.html?chat_room_id=1572952381
Новости
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/155735/67/1557356725_0:140:1520:994_1400x0_80_0_0_74a055415ab3cb412ef6ce2af08d6a23.jpg
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/155735/67/1557356725_0:0:1352:1013_1400x0_80_0_0_b456b7d826174589f1e9a1849acd1a2d.jpg
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/155735/67/1557356725_258:0:1271:1013_1400x0_80_0_0_f76a387b6250aad54402c18622de309c.jpg
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
sukhoi superjet, москва, пенза, уфа, ираэро, общество