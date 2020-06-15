Регистрация пройдена успешно!
https://ria.ru/20200615/1572944456.html
Песков оценил сроки представления доработанного плана поддержки экономики
2020-06-15T13:24
михаил мишустин
дмитрий песков
владимир путин
экономика
михаил мишустин, дмитрий песков, владимир путин, экономика

Песков оценил сроки представления доработанного плана поддержки экономики

13:24 15.06.2020
Пресс-секретарь президента РФ Дмитрий Песков
Пресс-секретарь президента РФ Дмитрий Песков
© РИА Новости / Сергей Гунеев
Перейти в фотобанк
Пресс-секретарь президента РФ Дмитрий Песков. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 15 июн - РИА Новости. Конкретных сроков представления президенту России Владимиру Путину доработанного плана поддержки экономики пока нет, но это будет в обозримом будущем, заявил пресс-секретарь главы государства Дмитрий Песков.
"В обозримой перспективе. Я точную дату вам сейчас называть не буду и не смогу этого сделать", - сказал Песков.
Ранее премьер-министр Михаил Мишустин представил главе государства план восстановления экономики. После совещания глава государства поручил доработать его.
Небоскребы делового центра Москва-сити
Вчера, 07:38
Эксперт рассказал, когда экономика вернется к докризисным темпам роста
Михаил МишустинДмитрий ПесковВладимир ПутинЭкономика
