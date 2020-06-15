Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Пожалуйста, перейдите по ссылке из письма, отправленного на
Юнармейцы во время передачи кисетов с землей с мест захоронений советских воинов с территорий иностранных государств
75 лет Великой Победы
https://ria.ru/20200615/1572944030.html
В Кремле оценили возможность участия в параде Победы украинских политиков
2020-06-15T13:58
75 лет великой победы
россия
виктор медведчук
дмитрий песков
в мире
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/148594/01/1485940173_0:315:2981:1992_1400x0_80_0_0_af48e299e485d71e99f21e2677bb1acc.jpg
https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20200615/1572941955.html
3
россия
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200615/1572944030.html?chat_room_id=1572944030
Новости
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/148594/01/1485940173_0:315:2981:1992_1400x0_80_0_0_af48e299e485d71e99f21e2677bb1acc.jpg
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/148594/01/1485940173_250:0:2981:2048_1400x0_80_0_0_75fd0d2ed38810780f1b0d4f0fc988d5.jpg
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/148594/01/1485940173_598:0:2646:2048_1400x0_80_0_0_f9f07ae09ee542222d0cf8e499357e96.jpg
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
россия, виктор медведчук, дмитрий песков, в мире

В Кремле оценили возможность участия в параде Победы украинских политиков

13:20 15.06.2020 (обновлено: 13:58 15.06.2020)
981
© РИА Новости / Сергей Гунеев / Перейти в фотобанкПресс-секретарь президента РФ Дмитрий Песков
Пресс-секретарь президента РФ Дмитрий Песков
© РИА Новости / Сергей Гунеев
Перейти в фотобанк
Пресс-секретарь президента РФ Дмитрий Песков. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 15 июн - РИА Новости. Если кто-то из украинских политиков, включая Виктора Медведчука, захочет принять участие в параде Победы в Москве 24 июня, они это сделают, заявил пресс-секретарь президента РФ Дмитрий Песков.
Журналисты спросили Пескова, можно ли ожидать на параде Победы в Москве кого-то из украинских политиков, включая председателя политсовета партии "Оппозиционная платформа – За жизнь" Виктора Медведчука.
Президент Франции Эммануэль Макрон на саммите ЕС в Брюсселе
Вчера, 12:56
Во Франции объяснили, почему Макрон не приедет на Парад Победы
"Я уверен, что если кто-то захочет поприсутствовать на этом чрезвычайно важном с точки зрения и символизма, и текущего момента, и важном для всего мира мероприятии, таком мемориальном, то они это сделают", - ответил Песков.
"Все-таки 75 лет Победы - это в том числе и та дата, которая объединяет наши народы", - добавил он.
2910004
Обсудить 3
75 лет Великой ПобедыРоссияВиктор МедведчукДмитрий ПесковВ мире
Рекомендуем
Гражданин США Пол Уилан во время оглашения приговора в Московском городском суде
В Кремле прокомментировали вынесение приговора Полу Уилану
Демонтаж памятника маршалу Коневу в Праге
В Кремле прокомментировали ситуацию вокруг памятника Коневу в Праге
Экс-президент Украины Петр Порошенко
Порошенко объяснил, почему часть силовиков отступили во время Евромайдана
Кремлевская набережная в Москве
В Кремле сожалеют о "раздражителях" в отношениях с Прагой
Военнослужащий армии Украины на учениях под эгидой НАТО
В МИД объяснили, зачем Украине предоставили статус партнера НАТО
Истребитель ВВС США F-15E Strike Eagle
Истребитель ВВС США разбился у берегов Британии
Здание Министерства иностранных дел РФ
В МИД России оценили предоставление Украине статуса партнера НАТО
Чрезвычайный и полномочный посол США Джон Джозеф Салливан в аэропорту Внуково
Посол США оценил влияние приговора Уилану на отношения России и США
Помощник президента Российской Федерации, председатель Российского военно-исторического общества (РВИО) Владимир Мединский
Мединский объяснил, почему Сталин не принимал Парад Победы в 1945 года
Чрезвычайный и полномочный посол Чешской Республики Витезслав Пивонька
Чешский посол оценил ситуацию вокруг сноса памятника Коневу в Праге
Официальный представитель Министерства иностранных дел России Мария Захарова
Захарова ответила на заявления главы МИД Украины о паспортах для Донбасса
Здание Министерства иностранных дел Чехиии
МИД Чехии прокомментировал высылку Россией двух дипломатов
Церемония освящения главного храма Вооруженных сил РФ в парке Патриот в Московской области
Песков рассказал о планах Путина посетить главный храм Вооруженных сил
П/к на тему: Страновой экспортный бренд будет создан в рамках стратегии Российского экспортного центра
Номер телефона Симоньян оказался в руках мошенников
Сотрудник полиции около международного выставочного центра в Киеве, где состоится финал Евровидения
Полиция выгнала журналистов с акции радикалов возле суда в Киеве
Политика
Общество
Экономика
В мире
Происшествия
Спорт
Наука
Культура
Недвижимость
Религия
Туризм
Радио
Подкасты
Теги
Спецпроекты
Реклама
Продукты и услуги
Пресс-центр
Ria.ru в AppStore
Ria.ru в Google Play
Версия 2018.1 Beta 
© 2020 МИА «Россия сегодня» 
Сетевое издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года. 
Свидетельство о регистрации Эл № ФС77-57640
Учредитель: Федеральное государственное унитарное предприятие Международное информационное агентство «Россия сегодня» (МИА «Россия сегодня»). 
Правила использования материалов
Главный редактор: Гаврилова А.В.
Адрес электронной почты Редакции: internet-group@rian.ru
Телефон Редакции: 7 (495) 645-6601 
Чтобы связаться с редакцией или сообщить обо всех замеченных ошибках, воспользуйтесь формой обратной связи.
18+
Лента новостей
0
Сначала новыеСначала старые
loader
Онлайн
Заголовок открываемого материала
Чтобы участвовать в дискуссии
авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь
loader
Чаты
Заголовок открываемого материала
07:53Ученые создали программу для поиска родственных связей между животными
07:51Тунисские отельеры заявили о срыве туристического сезона в стране
07:49Итальянское СМИ оценило письмо о финансировании партии Венесуэлой
07:49В Магадане не обнаружили утечку нефтепродуктов в Охотском море
07:44В Таджикистане произошло землетрясение магнитудой 4
07:43В Кузбассе за последние сутки выявили 17 случаев коронавируса
07:42В Новой Зеландии впервые за 24 дня выявили два новых случая COVID-19
07:41В ЛНР заявили об одном обстреле за сутки со стороны силовиков
07:40В Киргизии выявили рекордные 100 новых случаев коронавируса
07:39В Новосибирской области выявили 103 случая COVID-19
07:38В Пекине продезинфицировали более 33 тысяч предприятий общепита
07:37В Иркутске из-за COVID-19 отменили мероприятия в честь 75-летия Победы
07:35В инфекционной больнице №2 в Москве лечатся 202 пациента с COVID-19
07:31Московские вузы начнут тестировать инновационные технологии
07:28МЧС предупредило о сильных дождях в Приморье 17 июня и риске подтоплений
07:24В Кузбассе семь человек пострадали в ДТП на трассе
07:22Нацпарк "Земля леопарда" начал принимать туристов после карантина
07:17Эксперты проанализировали внешнюю политику США во время пандемии
07:08В Ухане заявили, что в городе не осталось бессимптомных носителей COVID
07:06В России выросли продажи антивирусного ПО
Лента новостейМолния