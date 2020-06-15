Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Знаки евро и доллара на табло курса валют в Москве
Ситуация с курсами валют и ценами на нефть
Официальный курс евро на вторник вырос на 62 копейки
2020-06-15T13:18
ситуация на валютном рынке, динамика курсов валют, центральный банк рф (цб рф), экономика

Официальный курс евро на вторник вырос на 62 копейки

13:18 15.06.2020
© РИА Новости / Евгений Биятов / Перейти в фотобанкЭлектронное табло с символикой евро и доллара
Электронное табло с символикой евро и доллара
МОСКВА, 15 июн - РИА Новости. Официальный курс евро к рублю, установленный ЦБ РФ на вторник, увеличился на 62,26 копейки - до 79,1451 рубля, курс доллара вырос на 1,2731 рубля, до 70,395 рубля, следует из данных Банка России.
Стоимость бивалютной корзины (0,55 доллара и 0,45 евро), рассчитанная по официальным курсам на вторник, выросла по сравнению с показателем на выходные и понедельник на 98,03 копейки, составив 74,3325 рубля.
Электронное табло с символикой доллара в Москве
Вчера, 09:30
Эксперт рассказал, какой курс доллара ждать к концу года
