Юнармейцы во время передачи кисетов с землей с мест захоронений советских воинов с территорий иностранных государств
75 лет Великой Победы
В Кремле посоветовали россиянам посмотреть парад Победы по ТВ
сергей собянин, дмитрий песков, москва, общество

В Кремле посоветовали россиянам посмотреть парад Победы по ТВ

13:16 15.06.2020 (обновлено: 13:57 15.06.2020)
© РИА Новости / Владимир Астапкович / Перейти в фотобанкВоеннослужащий на улице Мневники во время движения военной техники, которая примет участие в параде Победы на Красной площади 24 июня
Военнослужащий на улице Мневники во время движения военной техники, которая примет участие в параде Победы на Красной площади 24 июня
© РИА Новости / Владимир Астапкович
Перейти в фотобанк
Военнослужащий на улице Мневники во время движения военной техники, которая примет участие в параде Победы на Красной площади 24 июня. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 15 июн - РИА Новости. Парад Победы, который пройдет 24 июня в Москве, будет удобно смотреть по телевидению, это будет красочная трансляция, заявил журналистам пресс-секретарь президента России Дмитрий Песков.
Ранее мэр Москвы Сергей Собянин попросил москвичей остаться дома в этот день, напомнив, что массовые мероприятия в столице пока запрещены.
"В данном случае смотреть парад очень удобно и красочно именно по телевидению", - сказал Песков, добавив, что организацией трансляции занимается огромная команда специалистов, и "это фактически шедевр каждый раз".
Он отметил, что ежегодно на парад Победы на Красную площадь приходит ограниченное число зрителей.
"Мы тоже рекомендуем воспользоваться возможностью увидеть парад во всех его нюансах", - сказал представитель Кремля.
Праздничный салют в честь Дня Победы в Москве
7 мая, 12:3675 лет Великой Победы
Собянин призвал москвичей не приходить на салют 9 мая
75 лет Великой ПобедыСергей СобянинДмитрий ПесковМоскваОбщество
