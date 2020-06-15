Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Путин проведет в понедельник международный телефонный разговор
Новости
дмитрий песков, владимир путин, политика

Путин проведет в понедельник международный телефонный разговор

13:15 15.06.2020 (обновлено: 13:21 15.06.2020)
Президент РФ Владимир Путин во время встречи в режиме видеоконференции с губернатором Воронежской области Александром Гусевым
Президент РФ Владимир Путин во время встречи в режиме видеоконференции с губернатором Воронежской области Александром Гусевым
МОСКВА, 15 июн - РИА Новости. Президент России Владимир Путин в понедельник проведет несколько непубличных встреч и международный телефонный разговор, сообщил журналистам пресс-секретарь главы государства Дмитрий Песков.
"Потом будет еще несколько встреч непубличного характера, и во второй половине дня мы также ожидаем международный телефонный разговор, о чем мы вас, как всегда, проинформируем", - рассказал Песков о рабочем графике президента в понедельник.
Церемония освящения главного храма Вооруженных сил РФ в парке Патриот в Московской области
Вчера, 13:20Религия и мировоззрение
Песков рассказал о планах Путина посетить главный храм Вооруженных сил
Дмитрий ПесковВладимир ПутинПолитика
