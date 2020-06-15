Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Сотрудники медицинского стационара в аэропорту Шереметьево
Распространение нового коронавируса
Собянин призвал москвичей продолжать соблюдать социальную дистанцию
2020-06-15T12:17
распространение нового коронавируса
коронавирус в россии
коронавирус covid-19
сергей собянин
москва
общество
москва
коронавирус в россии, коронавирус covid-19, сергей собянин, москва, общество

Собянин призвал москвичей продолжать соблюдать социальную дистанцию

11:38 15.06.2020 (обновлено: 12:17 15.06.2020)
Мэр Москвы Сергей Собянин
Мэр Москвы Сергей Собянин
© РИА Новости / Григорий Сысоев
Перейти в фотобанк
Мэр Москвы Сергей Собянин. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 15 июн - РИА Новости. Мэр Москвы Сергей Собянин призвал москвичей продолжать соблюдать социальную дистанцию и использовать средства защиты.

Ради собственного здоровья и здоровья окружающих мы должны соблюдать социальное дистанцирование и использовать средства защиты. Необходимо максимально избегать толчеи и необязательных контактов. А прогулки планировать так и в такое время, чтобы не подвергать себя риску", - написал Собянин.

Последние данные о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире представлены на портале стопкоронавирус.рф.
Распространение нового коронавирусаКоронавирус в РоссииКоронавирус COVID-19Сергей СобянинМоскваОбщество
