Мишустин утвердил план мероприятий по продовольственной безопасности
2020-06-15T11:36
михаил мишустин, общество

Мишустин утвердил план мероприятий по продовольственной безопасности

11:36 15.06.2020
Премьер-министр РФ Михаил Мишустин
Премьер-министр РФ Михаил Мишустин
© РИА Новости / Дмитрий Астахов
Перейти в фотобанк
Премьер-министр РФ Михаил Мишустин. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 15 июн - РИА Новости. Правительство России приняло план мероприятий по реализации новой доктрины продовольственной безопасности РФ, которую президент утвердил в январе, сообщил глава кабмина Михаил Мишустин.
"Подписан план мероприятий по реализации положений новой доктрины продовольственной безопасности, президент утвердил её в конце января этого года. Мы разработали документ, который содержит целый комплекс решений для выполнения заложенных в доктрину задач", - сообщил Мишустин в понедельник на совещании с вице-премьерами.
