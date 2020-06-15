Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Сотрудники медицинского стационара в аэропорту Шереметьево
Распространение нового коронавируса
В Филатовской больнице лечатся более 600 пациентов с COVID-19
2020-06-15T10:59
распространение нового коронавируса
валерий вечорко
гкб № 15 имени о.м. филатова
коронавирус в россии
коронавирус covid-19
москва
общество
москва
валерий вечорко, гкб № 15 имени о.м. филатова, коронавирус в россии, коронавирус covid-19, москва, общество

В Филатовской больнице лечатся более 600 пациентов с COVID-19

10:59 15.06.2020
© РИА Новости / Кирилл Каллиников / Перейти в фотобанкМедицинский работник в больнице № 15 им. Филатова в Москве
Медицинский работник в больнице № 15 им. Филатова в Москве
© РИА Новости / Кирилл Каллиников
Перейти в фотобанк
Медицинский работник в больнице № 15 им. Филатова в Москве. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 15 июн - РИА Новости. Более 600 человек проходят лечение от новой коронавирусной инфекции в Филатовской больнице в Москве, сообщил главврач учреждения Валерий Вечорко.

"Сводка на утро 15.06.20. Всего на лечении: 1125. Из них с диагнозами: внебольничная пневмония предположительно вирусной этиологии: 1099. В том числе пациентов с подтвержденной коронавирусной инфекцией COVID+: 614. В том числе с подтвержденной коронавирусной инфекцией COVID+ у беременных и родильниц: 33. В ОРИТ: 162. На ИВЛ: 59", - написал главврач в Facebook.

Он добавил, что за сутки в больницу поступили 87 человек, выписаны 82.
Московский клинический центр инфекционных болезней Вороновское
Вчера, 08:58Распространение нового коронавируса
В московском центре "Вороновское" лечатся почти 240 пациентов с COVID-19
Последние данные о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире представлены на портале стопкоронавирус.рф.
Распространение нового коронавирусаВалерий ВечоркоГКБ № 15 имени О.М. ФилатоваКоронавирус в РоссииКоронавирус COVID-19МоскваОбщество
