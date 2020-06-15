https://ria.ru/20200615/1572930055.html
Индекс Мосбиржи упал ниже 2700 пунктов, РТС – ниже 1200 пунктов
2020-06-15T10:41
2020-06-15T10:41
россия
московская биржа
экономика
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/03/14/1568889477_0:172:3072:1900_1400x0_80_0_0_3c28958f52360be39bfd401054f10335.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200613/1572799229.html
россия
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200615/1572930055.html?chat_room_id=1572930055
Новости
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/03/14/1568889477_0:172:3072:1900_1400x0_80_0_0_3c28958f52360be39bfd401054f10335.jpg
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/03/14/1568889477_135:0:2867:2048_1400x0_80_0_0_46fd7fd43867659f58789273c5fe05f3.jpg
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/03/14/1568889477_191:0:2239:2048_1400x0_80_0_0_872dba21e1e2b62a93072d27f34e4f22.jpg
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
россия, московская биржа, экономика
МОСКВА, 15 июн - РИА Новости.
Российский рынок акций падает по основным индексам вслед за нефтью марки Brent
и рублем, рублевый индекс Мосбиржи упал ниже 2700 пунктов впервые с 22 мая, долларовый РТС – ниже 1200 пунктов впервые с 27 мая, свидетельствуют данные Московской биржи
.
Индекс Мосбиржи к 10.08 мск понедельника падал на 2,33% - до 2679,8 пункта, индекс РТС - на 3,21% - до 1198,01 пункта.
К текущему моменту рубль к доллару снижается на 22 копейки - до 70,42 рубля.
Августовский фьючерс на нефть марки Brent падает на 3,2% - до 37,49 доллара за баррель.