Индекс Мосбиржи упал ниже 2700 пунктов, РТС – ниже 1200 пунктов
2020-06-15T10:41
Индекс Мосбиржи упал ниже 2700 пунктов, РТС – ниже 1200 пунктов

10:41 15.06.2020
МОСКВА, 15 июн - РИА Новости. Российский рынок акций падает по основным индексам вслед за нефтью марки Brent и рублем, рублевый индекс Мосбиржи упал ниже 2700 пунктов впервые с 22 мая, долларовый РТС – ниже 1200 пунктов впервые с 27 мая, свидетельствуют данные Московской биржи.
Индекс Мосбиржи к 10.08 мск понедельника падал на 2,33% - до 2679,8 пункта, индекс РТС - на 3,21% - до 1198,01 пункта.
К текущему моменту рубль к доллару снижается на 22 копейки - до 70,42 рубля.
Августовский фьючерс на нефть марки Brent падает на 3,2% - до 37,49 доллара за баррель.
Нефтяной танкер у берегов штата Техас в Мексиканском заливе
13 июня, 08:00
Ничего личного. Как США помогли России выиграть нефтяную войну
