Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Пожалуйста, перейдите по ссылке из письма, отправленного на
https://ria.ru/20200615/1572926999.html
В Жуковском экстренно сел самолет, вылетевший в Якутск
2020-06-15T09:04
москва
жуковский
якутск
происшествия
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/144108/06/1441080620_0:160:3076:1890_1400x0_80_0_0_8c1ace2d54ab398cf85e3d598c540a64.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200614/1572910248.html
москва
жуковский
якутск
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200615/1572926999.html?chat_room_id=1572926999
Новости
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/144108/06/1441080620_0:160:3076:1890_1400x0_80_0_0_8c1ace2d54ab398cf85e3d598c540a64.jpg
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/144108/06/1441080620_173:0:2904:2048_1400x0_80_0_0_b344dcf8e7a595b9c8c7d18db12a465d.jpg
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/144108/06/1441080620_514:0:2562:2048_1400x0_80_0_0_16b4405b63ecf7aff6bbd08e0d9d4864.jpg
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
москва, жуковский, якутск, происшествия

В Жуковском экстренно сел самолет, вылетевший в Якутск

09:04 15.06.2020
9685
© РИА Новости / Сергей Мамонтов / Перейти в фотобанкМеждународный аэропорт в Жуковском
Международный аэропорт в Жуковском
© РИА Новости / Сергей Мамонтов
Перейти в фотобанк
Международный аэропорт в Жуковском. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 15 июн – РИА Новости. Вылетевший из подмосковного "Жуковского" самолёт вернулся в аэропорт после срабатывания датчика неисправности двигателя, сообщили РИА Новости в пресс-службе авиагавани.
"Вскоре после взлета экипаж зафиксировал срабатывание датчика неисправности двигателя", - сказал собеседник агентства.
Аэропорт Пулково в Санкт-Петербурге
14 июня, 14:16
В аэропорту Пулково столкнулись два пассажирских самолета
Он добавил, что самолет направлялся в Якутск, после выработки части топлива он благополучно совершил посадку в "Жуковском".
611313
Обсудить 0
МоскваЖуковскийЯкутскПроисшествия
Рекомендуем
Скорая помощь
В Москве полицейские пострадали при перестрелке на Ленинском проспекте
Мария Аронова в спектакле Мадемуазель Нитуш. Театр Вахтангова
Мария Аронова — о семье, фаршированной рыбе и отдыхе в Кучугурах
Автомобиль скорой помощи на дороге
На востоке Москвы скорая насмерть сбила женщину
Полицейские в Дижоне
В Дижоне десять человек пострадали при массовых столкновениях
Строительство жилья в сельской местности
Программа льготной сельской ипотеки получит еще два миллиарда рублей
Павел Прилучный и Агата Муцениеце
Агата Муцениеце и Павел Прилучный развелись
Отпевание Сергея Захарова, погибшего в ДТП с участием актера Михаила Ефремова, в его родном селе Кузьминское в Рязанской области
Семья погибшего в ДТП с Ефремовым высказалась о наказании для актера
Врачи в госпитале COVID-19
В России за сутки вылечились от COVID-19 4489 человек
Зампредседатель Ассоциации грузоперевозчиков Регион 8 Наталья Кисель
Второй участник президентской кампании в Белоруссии снялся с выборов
Спасская башня Московского Кремля
В Кремле с пониманием относятся к отмене парадов в регионах
Американский танкер с сжиженным природным газом Patris в СПГ-терминале Свиноуйсьце в Польше
Газовая бомба: на Украине разгорается скандал из-за американского СПГ
Место вооруженного нападения на полицейских на Ленинском проспекте
Полиция раскрыла детали инцидента со стрельбой на западе Москвы
Коронавирус COVID-19
Эксперт объяснила озноб у излечившихся от коронавируса
Панорама Волгограда
В Волгограде пообещали миллион рублей за помощь в поиске убийцы студента
Сотрудник полиции
У жителя Красноярского края нашли более четырех тысяч бутылок со спиртом
Политика
Общество
Экономика
В мире
Происшествия
Спорт
Наука
Культура
Недвижимость
Религия
Туризм
Радио
Подкасты
Теги
Спецпроекты
Реклама
Продукты и услуги
Пресс-центр
Ria.ru в AppStore
Ria.ru в Google Play
Версия 2018.1 Beta 
© 2020 МИА «Россия сегодня» 
Сетевое издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года. 
Свидетельство о регистрации Эл № ФС77-57640
Учредитель: Федеральное государственное унитарное предприятие Международное информационное агентство «Россия сегодня» (МИА «Россия сегодня»). 
Правила использования материалов
Главный редактор: Гаврилова А.В.
Адрес электронной почты Редакции: internet-group@rian.ru
Телефон Редакции: 7 (495) 645-6601 
Чтобы связаться с редакцией или сообщить обо всех замеченных ошибках, воспользуйтесь формой обратной связи.
18+
Лента новостей
0
Сначала новыеСначала старые
loader
Онлайн
Заголовок открываемого материала
Чтобы участвовать в дискуссии
авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь
loader
Чаты
Заголовок открываемого материала
07:31Московские вузы начнут тестировать инновационные технологии
07:28МЧС предупредило о сильных дождях в Приморье 17 июня и риске подтоплений
07:24В Кузбассе семь человек пострадали в ДТП на трассе
07:22Нацпарк "Земля леопарда" начал принимать туристов после карантина
07:17Эксперты проанализировали внешнюю политику США во время пандемии
07:08В Ухане заявили, что в городе не осталось бессимптомных носителей COVID
07:06В России выросли продажи антивирусного ПО
06:57В Токио более 70 человек госпитализировали из-за жары
06:55В Приморье отцу вернули детей, с которыми он жил в лесу
06:51В Пекине запретили выезжать на такси из города из-за вспышки COVID-19
06:49Армянская скрипачка победила в международном конкурсе имени Хачатуряна
06:46Президент Киргизии принял отставку премьера Абылгазиева
06:38СМИ: США обещают Сербии и Косово льготные кредиты на сумму $200 миллионов
06:32В Норильске собрали cвыше 30 тысяч кубометров топливно-водяной смеси
06:30На месте ЧП в Норильске установили боны с увеличенной стенкой
06:28Жириновский предложил поделить США на две части
06:25В Кузбассе подросток погиб, упав с опоры ЛЭП после неудачного селфи
06:21В Германии выявили 378 новых случаев COVID-19
06:19В Гонконге планируют ослабить некоторые карантинные ограничения
06:06Исследование: самой перспективной для карьеры россияне считают сферу IT
Лента новостейМолния