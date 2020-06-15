Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Сотрудники медицинского стационара в аэропорту Шереметьево
Распространение нового коронавируса
https://ria.ru/20200615/1572926752.html
В московском центре "Вороновское" лечатся почти 240 пациентов с COVID-19
2020-06-15T08:59
распространение нового коронавируса
сергей переходов (врач)
коронавирус в россии
коронавирус covid-19
общество
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/17/1570466246_0:0:2922:1644_1400x0_80_0_0_0676976ebaacd480a577aec95729c90b.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200615/1572926752.html?chat_room_id=1572926752
сергей переходов (врач), коронавирус в россии, коронавирус covid-19, общество

В московском центре "Вороновское" лечатся почти 240 пациентов с COVID-19

08:58 15.06.2020 (обновлено: 08:59 15.06.2020)
126
© РИА Новости / Илья ПиталевМосковский клинический центр инфекционных болезней "Вороновское"
Московский клинический центр инфекционных болезней Вороновское
© РИА Новости / Илья Питалев
Московский клинический центр инфекционных болезней "Вороновское". Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 15 июн - РИА Новости. В Московском клиническом центре инфекционных болезней "Вороновское" на лечении находятся 238 человек с коронавирусом, сообщил главврач центра Сергей Переходов.

"В Московском клиническом центре инфекционных болезней "Вороновское" на 15 июня состоит на лечении 238 пациентов. Из них: с диагнозом пневмония – 238, подтверждённых с COVID – 238, с кислородной поддержкой – 175, на ИВЛ – 12", - написал он в Facebook.

Переходов отметил, что за сутки в "Вороновское" поступили два пациента.
"Вчера умер мужчина в возрасте 67 лет с положительным COVID", - добавил главврач.
Голыми руками не возьмёшь: чего боится новый коронавирус
23 апреля, 10:43Распространение нового коронавируса
Голыми руками не возьмешь: чего боится новый коронавирус
Последние данные о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире представлены на портале стопкоронавирус.рф.
Обсудить 0
Распространение нового коронавирусаСергей Переходов (врач)Коронавирус в РоссииКоронавирус COVID-19Общество
