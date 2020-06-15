Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Сотрудники медицинского стационара в аэропорту Шереметьево
Распространение нового коронавируса
В Москве более 200 пациентов лечатся от COVID в инфекционной больнице №2
2020-06-15T06:56
распространение нового коронавируса
коронавирус в россии
коронавирус covid-19
москва
общество
москва
коронавирус в россии, коронавирус covid-19, москва, общество

В Москве более 200 пациентов лечатся от COVID в инфекционной больнице №2

06:56 15.06.2020
60
© РИА Новости / Владимир Песня / Перейти в фотобанкВрачи надевают костюмы в "зеленой зоне" перед началом работы с зараженными COVID-19
Врачи надевают костюмы в зеленой зоне перед началом работы с зараженными COVID-19
© РИА Новости / Владимир Песня
Перейти в фотобанк
Врачи надевают костюмы в "зеленой зоне" перед началом работы с зараженными COVID-19
МОСКВА, 15 июн - РИА Новости. Лечение в инфекционной клинической больнице №2 в Москве проходят 557 человек, у 209 из них подтвержден коронавирус, сообщила главврач больницы Светлана Краснова.

"В больнице 557 человек (в том числе 19 в реанимации), из них: 278 человек с подозрением на COVID/209 случаев подтверждено лабораторно, из них: 21/19 детей, 16/16 беременных, рожениц и родильниц, 2/10 человек в хирургическом отделении, 5/5 пациентов в реанимации (на ИВЛ 2)", - написала она в Facebook.

Краснова добавила, что за сутки в больницу поступили 45 человек, из них 13 с коронавирусом. Кроме того, выписаны 10 человек, из них один вылечился от COVID-19.
Актуальные данные о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире представлены на портале стопкоронавирус.рф
Врач в реанимации городской клинической больницы № 15 имени О. М. Филатова в Москве
06:41Распространение нового коронавируса
В Якутии возьмут под медицинское наблюдение детей, выезжающих в районы
Распространение нового коронавирусаКоронавирус в РоссииКоронавирус COVID-19МоскваОбщество
