В центре Москвы сняли ограничения движения из-за репетиции парада Победы
2020-06-15T00:12
парад победы, москва, общество

В центре Москвы сняли ограничения движения из-за репетиции парада Победы

00:12 15.06.2020
ЗРПК наземного базирования "Панцирь-С1" во время въезда на специальную временную площадку на улице Нижние Мневники в Москве
ЗРПК наземного базирования Панцирь-С1 во время въезда на специальную временную площадку на улице Нижние Мневники в Москве
© РИА Новости / Михаил Воскресенский
Перейти в фотобанк
ЗРПК наземного базирования "Панцирь-С1" во время въезда на специальную временную площадку на улице Нижние Мневники в Москве
МОСКВА, 15 июн - РИА Новости. Ограничения движения в центре Москвы в связи с завершением репетиции парада Победы сняты, сообщает Центр организации дорожного движения в Twitter.
"Тренировка с механиками-водителями к параду Победы завершена. Ограничения движения в центре сняты, дороги свободны", - говорится в сообщении.
Парад Победы на Красной площади в Москве в мае 2020 года из-за эпидемиологической обстановки был перенесен. Празднование 75-летия Победы в Великой Отечественной войне состоится 24 июня.
Молдавские военные
Вчера, 10:2575 лет Великой Победы
Молдавские военные отправились в Москву для участия в параде Победы
