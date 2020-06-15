https://ria.ru/20200615/1572920926.html
В центре Москвы сняли ограничения движения из-за репетиции парада Победы
2020-06-15T00:12
2020-06-15T00:12
парад победы
москва
общество
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0e/1572901860_0:0:3241:1824_1200x0_80_0_0_df2966420e6f3129f098af068b98e5b1.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200614/1572903167.html
москва
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200615/1572920926.html?chat_room_id=1572920926
Новости
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0e/1572901860_0:0:3241:1824_1200x0_80_0_0_df2966420e6f3129f098af068b98e5b1.jpg
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0e/1572901860_510:0:3241:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_caf070760919fc88e2bbe6c4e1dfa522.jpg
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0e/1572901860_891:0:2939:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_5ff16f5685e634b6c28a1a52913ff72c.jpg
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
парад победы, москва, общество