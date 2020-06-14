Регистрация пройдена успешно!
В Челябинске не будут проводить построение войск 24 июня из-за COVID-19
2020-06-14T19:47
коронавирус в россии
коронавирус covid-19
алексей текслер
челябинск
общество
коронавирус в россии, коронавирус covid-19, алексей текслер, челябинск, общество

В Челябинске не будут проводить построение войск 24 июня из-за COVID-19

19:47 14.06.2020
1272
© РИА Новости / Павел Лисицын / Перейти в фотобанкДезинфекция военной техники, участвующей в параде Победы, в воинской части в Екатеринбурге
Дезинфекция военной техники, участвующей в параде Победы, в воинской части в Екатеринбурге
© РИА Новости / Павел Лисицын
Перейти в фотобанк
ЧЕЛЯБИНСК, 14 июн – РИА Новости. Торжественное построение войск и техники не будут проводиться в Челябинске 24 июня из-за угрозы распространения коронавирусной инфекции, сообщила в воскресенье пресс-служба правительства региона.
"В связи с тем, что в регионе продолжает действовать запрет на проведение массовых мероприятий, а также с риском дальнейшего распространения COVID-19, на основании рекомендаций медиков, областным оперативным штабом принято решение не проводить 24 июня торжественное построение войск и техники в Челябинске", - говорится в сообщении.
Как сообщалось, губернатор региона Алексей Текслер принял решение продлить в области режим повышенной готовности, в том числе обязательной самоизоляции, до 30 июня.
Актуальные данные о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире представлены на портале стопкоронавирус.рф.
Темпы распространения и летальность COVID-19 в России и Москве
15 мая, 22:13Распространение нового коронавируса
Темпы распространения и летальность COVID-19 в России и Москве
Коронавирус в РоссииКоронавирус COVID-19Алексей ТекслерЧелябинскОбщество
