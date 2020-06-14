Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Сотрудники медицинского стационара в аэропорту Шереметьево
Распространение нового коронавируса
https://ria.ru/20200614/1572917045.html
В Пензенской области почти 50 человек вылечились от коронавируса
2020-06-14T19:30
распространение нового коронавируса
коронавирус в россии
коронавирус covid-19
пензенская область
общество
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/1e/1570785426_0:251:3072:1979_1200x0_80_0_0_dad7bc1b00bacd4e9dac4f817ad1e359.jpg
пензенская область
РИА Новости
Новости
коронавирус в россии, коронавирус covid-19, пензенская область, общество

В Пензенской области почти 50 человек вылечились от коронавируса

19:30 14.06.2020
173
САРАТОВ, 14 июн - РИА Новости. Врачи в Пензенской области в воскресенье выписали 48 пациентов после лечения коронавируса, общее число выздоровевших в регионе превысило 2,9 тысячи человек, сообщила пресс-секретарь губернатора Дина Черемушкина.
Всего в области лабораторно подтверждено 3729 случаев коронавируса. Скончался 31 человек с COVID-19, включая гражданина Казахстана.
"Выписаны 48 человек. Общее число выздоровевших - 2935", - написала Черемушкина в своем Telegram-канале.
Актуальные данные о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире представлены на портале стопкоронавирус.рф.
Распространение нового коронавирусаКоронавирус в РоссииКоронавирус COVID-19Пензенская областьОбщество
