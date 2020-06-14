Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Пожалуйста, перейдите по ссылке из письма, отправленного на
Юнармейцы во время передачи кисетов с землей с мест захоронений советских воинов с территорий иностранных государств
75 лет Великой Победы
https://ria.ru/20200614/1572916749.html
В Москве станции метро изменят режим работы из-за репетиции парада Победы
2020-06-14T19:15
75 лет великой победы
россия
парад победы
москва
московский метрополитен
общество
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0e/1572901860_0:0:3241:1824_1200x0_80_0_0_df2966420e6f3129f098af068b98e5b1.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200614/1572897531.html
россия
москва
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200614/1572916749.html?chat_room_id=1572916749
Новости
ru-RU
386
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0e/1572901860_0:0:3241:1824_1200x0_80_0_0_df2966420e6f3129f098af068b98e5b1.jpg
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0e/1572901860_510:0:3241:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_caf070760919fc88e2bbe6c4e1dfa522.jpg
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0e/1572901860_891:0:2939:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_5ff16f5685e634b6c28a1a52913ff72c.jpg
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
россия, парад победы, москва, московский метрополитен, общество

В Москве станции метро изменят режим работы из-за репетиции парада Победы

19:15 14.06.2020
386
© РИА Новости / Михаил Воскресенский / Перейти в фотобанкЗРПК наземного базирования "Панцирь-С1" во время въезда на специальную временную площадку на улице Нижние Мневники в Москве
ЗРПК наземного базирования Панцирь-С1 во время въезда на специальную временную площадку на улице Нижние Мневники в Москве
© РИА Новости / Михаил Воскресенский
Перейти в фотобанк
ЗРПК наземного базирования "Панцирь-С1" во время въезда на специальную временную площадку на улице Нижние Мневники в Москве
МОСКВА, 14 июн - РИА Новости. Режим работы ряда центральных станций московского метро изменится 14 июня в связи с генеральной репетицией парада в честь 75-й годовщины Победы в Великой Отечественной войне, сообщает Московский метрополитен в Twitter.
"С 19.00 до окончания репетиции парада на Красной площади станции "Площадь Революции", "Охотный ряд", "Театральная", "Александровский сад", "Боровицкая", "Библиотека им. Ленина" будут работать только на выход и пересадку пассажиров. Ближайшая станция для входа в метро – "Арбатская", - говорится в сообщении.
Ранее президент России Владимир Путин из-за ситуации с распространением коронавируса отложил проведение парада в честь 75-летия Победы. Девятого мая в российских городах прошли авиапарады и праздничные салюты. Позже Путин поручил Минобороны начать подготовку к параду 24 июня.
Автомобильное движение на Тверской улице в Москве
Вчера, 00:24
В центре Москвы ограничат движение из-за репетиции Парада Победы
101011
Обсудить 0
75 лет Великой ПобедыРоссияПарад ПобедыМоскваМосковский метрополитенОбщество
Рекомендуем
Акция в поддержку музыканта Дениса Казначеева, задержанного в Берлине
В Берлине проходит акция в поддержку задержанного российского музыканта
Выставка Небесные покровители Армии и Флота России в парке Патриот. Москва, 2020.
Выставка необычных икон открылась в парке "Патриот"
Информационный стикер Более свободный вагон
В Москве откроются закрытые в период самоизоляции вестибюли метро
Пациент в машине скорой помощи возле медицинского центра NYU Langone в Нью-Йорке
Названы места с высоким риском заразиться коронавирусом
Актёр Михаил Ефремов выходит из Таганского суда в Москве
СМИ подсчитали доходы Ефремова
Больничные места для пациентов с коронавирусом в выставочном комплексе Ленэкспо в Санкт-Петербурге
Подтопления в санузлах госпиталя в "Ленэкспо" устранят в течение недели
LIVE: Репетиция парада Победы на Красной площади
Репетиция парада Победы на Красной площади. Прямая трансляция
Сотрудник ФСИН пришел к Ефремову с проверкой
Сотрудник ФСИН пришел к Ефремову с проверкой
Горничная отеля Арт Москва Войковская в Москве
Роспотребнадзор дал рекомендации по заселению в отели
Дезинфекция военной техники, участвующей в параде Победы, в воинской части в Екатеринбурге
В Челябинске не будут проводить построение войск 24 июня из-за COVID-19
Член исполкома Организации освобождения Палестины Саиб Орейкат. Архивное фото
В ООП предостерегли Нетаньяху от аннексии Западного берега
Александр Борода выступает на мероприятии в Еврейском музее и центре толерантности в Москве
Еврейский музей прокомментировал объявление о поиске "бармена-славянина"
Сотрудница готовит номер к приему гостей
В Ростуризме уточнили правила заселения туристов в гостиницы
Горожане на одной из улиц в Москве
В Москве Центральный рынок проверят на соблюдение масочного режима
Здание министерства иностранных дел в Киеве
В МИД Украины оценили состояние Минских соглашений
Политика
Общество
Экономика
В мире
Происшествия
Спорт
Наука
Культура
Недвижимость
Религия
Туризм
Радио
Подкасты
Теги
Спецпроекты
Реклама
Продукты и услуги
Пресс-центр
Ria.ru в AppStore
Ria.ru в Google Play
Версия 2018.1 Beta 
© 2020 МИА «Россия сегодня» 
Сетевое издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года. 
Свидетельство о регистрации Эл № ФС77-57640
Учредитель: Федеральное государственное унитарное предприятие Международное информационное агентство «Россия сегодня» (МИА «Россия сегодня»). 
Правила использования материалов
Главный редактор: Гаврилова А.В.
Адрес электронной почты Редакции: internet-group@rian.ru
Телефон Редакции: 7 (495) 645-6601 
Чтобы связаться с редакцией или сообщить обо всех замеченных ошибках, воспользуйтесь формой обратной связи.
18+
Лента новостей
0
Сначала новыеСначала старые
loader
Онлайн
Заголовок открываемого материала
Чтобы участвовать в дискуссии
авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь
loader
Чаты
Заголовок открываемого материала
00:38Жена Реввы оценила скандальный ролик Киркорова про десантников
00:34Эксперты рассказали, как пандемия повлияла на привычки туристов
00:33Названы регионы — лидеры по уровню благосостояния семей
00:18В России начинают работу стойки с информацией о голосовании по поправкам
00:12В центре Москвы сняли ограничения движения из-за репетиции парада Победы
23:50В Карачаево-Черкесии оштрафовали участников акции против задержаний
23:49Воробьев рассказал о финансовых потерях Подмосковья из-за коронавируса
23:35В Атланте два человека погибли при стрельбе во время протестов
23:28Глава ассоциации фермеров Кубани погиб, спасая тонущего ребенка
23:10Во Франции число жертв коронавируса превысило 29,4 тысячи человек
23:07В Черногории прошли шествия в поддержку Сербской православной церкви
22:58В Москве умерли 53 пациента с коронавирусом
22:53Власти Афганистана предложили талибам повестку по переговорам
22:33В Турции число пострадавших при землетрясении возросло до 18 человек
22:33В Москве Центральный рынок проверят на соблюдение масочного режима
22:15В Москве оштрафовали 29 предприятий за несоблюдение правил по COVID-19
22:07Террористы обстреляли населенные пункты в трех сирийских провинциях
22:04Пушков высмеял заявление главы МИД Украины о "наступательной дипломатии"
22:00На востоке Москвы скорая насмерть сбила женщину
21:59В Иране произошло землетрясение магнитудой 5,1
Лента новостейМолния