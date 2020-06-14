Регистрация пройдена успешно!
На востоке Турции произошло землетрясение магнитудой 5,5
2020-06-14T17:59
На востоке Турции произошло землетрясение магнитудой 5,5

17:58 14.06.2020 (обновлено: 17:59 14.06.2020)
МОСКВА, 14 июн - РИА Новости. Землетрясение магнитудой 5,5 произошло на востоке Турции, сообщает Европейский средиземноморский сейсмологический центр (EMSC).
Толчки зафиксированы в 14.24 по времени UTC (17.24 мск). Эпицентр располагался в 55 километрах от города Бингёль. Очаг залегал на глубине пять километров.
25 января, 03:38
Крупные землетрясения в мире в 2019-2020 годах
Информация о возможных жертвах и разрушениях не поступала.
