Вид на пролив Малое море озера Байкал на закате со смотровой площадки у памятника бродяге по трассе Иркутск - МРС (Маломорская рыбная станция)
На Алтае сгорела часовня, возведенная в память о погибших спасателях
На Алтае сгорела часовня, возведенная в память о погибших спасателях

11:16 14.06.2020 (обновлено: 11:21 14.06.2020)
© Фото : Горноалтайская епархия РПЦПожар в часовне в честь Михаила Архангела у подножия горы Белуха
Пожар в часовне в честь Михаила Архангела у подножия горы Белуха
© Фото : Горноалтайская епархия РПЦ
Пожар в часовне в честь Михаила Архангела у подножия горы Белуха
МОСКВА, 14 июн - РИА Новости. Часовня у подножия горы Белуха в Алтайском крае, возведенная в память о погибших в Горном Алтае спасателях, альпинистах и туристах, полностью сгорела, причины пожара устанавливаются, сообщается на сайте Горноалтайской епархии.
"Ночью 13 июня полностью сгорела часовня в честь Михаила Архангела у подножия горы Белуха. Часовня была возведена в память о погибших в Горном Алтае спасателях, альпинистах и туристах... Причины пожара устанавливаются", - говорится в сообщении.
Согласно приведенным данным, часовня была возведена спасателями на их деньги и средства добровольцев, в том числе родственников тех, кто погиб на Белухе.
