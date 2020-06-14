Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Пожалуйста, перейдите по ссылке из письма, отправленного на
Сотрудники медицинского стационара в аэропорту Шереметьево
Распространение нового коронавируса
https://ria.ru/20200614/1572903960.html
В Свердловской области рассказали о состоянии пациентов с COVID-19
2020-06-14T10:58
распространение нового коронавируса
коронавирус в россии
коронавирус covid-19
свердловская область
общество
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/18/1570541251_0:161:3071:1888_1200x0_80_0_0_5e678cc3e41cb6f509a9d0299635b6aa.jpg
https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20200612/1572865922.html
свердловская область
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200614/1572903960.html?chat_room_id=1572903960
Новости
ru-RU
782
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/18/1570541251_0:161:3071:1888_1200x0_80_0_0_5e678cc3e41cb6f509a9d0299635b6aa.jpg
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/18/1570541251_170:0:2901:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_0d61f5aa81bcb0357f92f8444176db31.jpg
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/18/1570541251_512:0:2560:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_9dc1efbeaa6f1dfda0ece6fd522197e5.jpg
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
коронавирус в россии, коронавирус covid-19, свердловская область, общество

В Свердловской области рассказали о состоянии пациентов с COVID-19

10:58 14.06.2020
782
© РИА Новости / Александр ГальперинВодитель машины скорой помощи
Водитель машины скорой помощи
© РИА Новости / Александр Гальперин
Водитель машины скорой помощи. Архивное фото
ЕКАТЕРИНБУРГ, 14 июн - РИА Новости. Более 80 пациентов с коронавирусом в Свердловской области находятся в тяжелом состоянии, 40 из них подключены к аппаратам ИВЛ, сообщает в пятницу оперативный штаб региона.
По последним данным, в области зафиксировано 9325 случаев COVID-19, из них 254 – за последние сутки.
Врач обходит пациентов в реанимации городской клинической больницы No 15 имени О. М. Филатова в Москве
12 июня, 19:06
"Специфическое поражение". Врач усомнился в новом симптоме коронавируса
"Состояние 84 госпитализированного оценивается как тяжелое, 74 из них находится в реанимационно-анестезиологических отделениях, в том числе 40 – на аппаратах ИВЛ", - говорится в сообщении.
В штабе уточнили, что 617 пациентов находятся в состоянии средней тяжести, остальные в удовлетворительном. Всего уральские врачи вылечили 4144 свердловчан, 50 человек скончались.
Голыми руками не возьмёшь: чего боится новый коронавирус
23 апреля, 10:43Распространение нового коронавируса
Голыми руками не возьмешь: чего боится новый коронавирус
Последние данные о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире представлены на портале стопкоронавирус.рф.
000101
Обсудить 0
Распространение нового коронавирусаКоронавирус в РоссииКоронавирус COVID-19Свердловская областьОбщество
Рекомендуем
Врач в госпитале COVID-19
В Свердловской области умерли еще два пациента с COVID-19
Врачи и пациент с COVID-19 в палате центральной клинической больницы РЖД-Медицина в Москве
В Свердловской области 39 пациентов с COVID-19 лечатся на аппаратах ИВЛ
Министр здравоохранения Республики Казахстан Елжан Биртанов
Министр здравоохранения Казахстана заразился коронавирусом
Медик у машины скорой помощи
Один из заболевших за последние сутки калининградцев вернулся из Литвы
Отпевание Сергея Захарова, погибшего в ДТП с участием актера Михаила Ефремова, в его родном селе Кузьминское в Рязанской области
Наталья Штурм обратилась к адвокату семьи Захарова из-за дела Ефремова
Медицинский работник на территории ФМБА в Химках
В Подмосковье за сутки выписали рекордное число вылечившихся от COVID-19
Медик у машины скорой помощи
В Москве почти 85% новых случаев COVID-19 выявили у людей младше 65 лет
Врач у окна в госпитале COVID-19
В России за сутки умерли 119 пациентов с COVID-19
Сотрудники лаборатории проводят тесты на коронавирус
В Югре за сутки выявили 229 случаев COVID-19
Прохожие на Пушкинской площади в Москве
Эксперт рассказал, как избежать новых заражений после снятия мер по COVID
Госпиталь COVID-19 в ГКБ № 15 имени О. М. Филатова
В России за сутки коронавирус выявили у 8835 человек
Нашивка на рукаве сотрудника полиции
В Екатеринбурге произошла перестрелка на рынке
Дезинфекция военной техники, участвующей в параде Победы, в воинской части в Екатеринбурге
В Челябинске не будут проводить построение войск 24 июня из-за COVID-19
Мужчина на улице Эр-Рияда, Саудовская Аравия
В Саудовской Аравии число заболевших COVID-19 за сутки побило рекорд
Девушки в автомобиле
Эксперты рассказали, как пандемия повлияла на привычки туристов
Политика
Общество
Экономика
В мире
Происшествия
Спорт
Наука
Культура
Недвижимость
Религия
Туризм
Радио
Подкасты
Теги
Спецпроекты
Реклама
Продукты и услуги
Пресс-центр
Ria.ru в AppStore
Ria.ru в Google Play
Версия 2018.1 Beta 
© 2020 МИА «Россия сегодня» 
Сетевое издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года. 
Свидетельство о регистрации Эл № ФС77-57640
Учредитель: Федеральное государственное унитарное предприятие Международное информационное агентство «Россия сегодня» (МИА «Россия сегодня»). 
Правила использования материалов
Главный редактор: Гаврилова А.В.
Адрес электронной почты Редакции: internet-group@rian.ru
Телефон Редакции: 7 (495) 645-6601 
Чтобы связаться с редакцией или сообщить обо всех замеченных ошибках, воспользуйтесь формой обратной связи.
18+
Лента новостей
0
Сначала новыеСначала старые
loader
Онлайн
Заголовок открываемого материала
Чтобы участвовать в дискуссии
авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь
loader
Чаты
Заголовок открываемого материала
00:38Жена Реввы оценила скандальный ролик Киркорова про десантников
00:34Эксперты рассказали, как пандемия повлияла на привычки туристов
00:33Названы регионы — лидеры по уровню благосостояния семей
00:18В России начинают работу стойки с информацией о голосовании по поправкам
00:12В центре Москвы сняли ограничения движения из-за репетиции парада Победы
23:50В Карачаево-Черкесии оштрафовали участников акции против задержаний
23:49Воробьев рассказал о финансовых потерях Подмосковья из-за коронавируса
23:35В Атланте два человека погибли при стрельбе во время протестов
23:28Глава ассоциации фермеров Кубани погиб, спасая тонущего ребенка
23:10Во Франции число жертв коронавируса превысило 29,4 тысячи человек
23:07В Черногории прошли шествия в поддержку Сербской православной церкви
22:58В Москве умерли 53 пациента с коронавирусом
22:53Власти Афганистана предложили талибам повестку по переговорам
22:33В Турции число пострадавших при землетрясении возросло до 18 человек
22:33В Москве Центральный рынок проверят на соблюдение масочного режима
22:15В Москве оштрафовали 29 предприятий за несоблюдение правил по COVID-19
22:07Террористы обстреляли населенные пункты в трех сирийских провинциях
22:04Пушков высмеял заявление главы МИД Украины о "наступательной дипломатии"
22:00На востоке Москвы скорая насмерть сбила женщину
21:59В Иране произошло землетрясение магнитудой 5,1
Лента новостейМолния