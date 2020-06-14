https://ria.ru/20200614/1572903960.html
В Свердловской области рассказали о состоянии пациентов с COVID-19
2020-06-14T10:58
2020-06-14T10:58
распространение нового коронавируса
коронавирус в россии
коронавирус covid-19
свердловская область
общество
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/18/1570541251_0:161:3071:1888_1200x0_80_0_0_5e678cc3e41cb6f509a9d0299635b6aa.jpg
https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20200612/1572865922.html
свердловская область
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200614/1572903960.html?chat_room_id=1572903960
Новости
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/18/1570541251_0:161:3071:1888_1200x0_80_0_0_5e678cc3e41cb6f509a9d0299635b6aa.jpg
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/18/1570541251_170:0:2901:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_0d61f5aa81bcb0357f92f8444176db31.jpg
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/18/1570541251_512:0:2560:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_9dc1efbeaa6f1dfda0ece6fd522197e5.jpg
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
коронавирус в россии, коронавирус covid-19, свердловская область, общество