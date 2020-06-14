Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Пожалуйста, перейдите по ссылке из письма, отправленного на
Панорама Идлиба, Сирия
Война в Сирии
https://ria.ru/20200614/1572903055.html
В Сирию за сутки вернулись 13 беженцев из Ливана
2020-06-14T10:21
война в сирии
сирия
ливан
в мире
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/155634/02/1556340272_0:107:2948:1765_1200x0_80_0_0_13046d65088419fbea8ddf60ebcc8298.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200611/1572801962.html
сирия
ливан
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200614/1572903055.html?chat_room_id=1572903055
Новости
ru-RU
1403
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/155634/02/1556340272_0:107:2948:1765_1200x0_80_0_0_13046d65088419fbea8ddf60ebcc8298.jpg
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/155634/02/1556340272_144:0:2875:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_dd586f5c39f4f70d7a555b11839d50d2.jpg
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/155634/02/1556340272_485:0:2533:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_a240a989b331afe7ac82810532b561d8.jpg
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
сирия, ливан, в мире

В Сирию за сутки вернулись 13 беженцев из Ливана

10:21 14.06.2020
1403
© РИА Новости / Андрей Стенин / Перейти в фотобанкСирийские беженцы
Сирийские беженцы
© РИА Новости / Андрей Стенин
Перейти в фотобанк
Сирийские беженцы. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 14 июн - РИА Новости. Еще 13 беженцев вернулись в Сирию из Ливана за минувшие сутки, сообщается в информационном бюллетене центра приема, распределения и размещения беженцев, опубликованном в воскресенье на странице Минобороны РФ в Facebook.
"За прошедшие сутки в Сирию с территории Ливана через пункты пропуска "Джейдет-Ябус" и "Телль-Калах" возвратились 13 беженцев (в том числе: женщин – 4, детей – 7). Из Иордании через пункт пропуска "Насиб" вывод беженцев не осуществлялся", - говорится в сообщении.
Кроме того, в места постоянного проживания в течение суток вернулось 44 внутренних переселенца.
Добавляется, что инженерные подразделения ВС Сирии за сутки разминировали 2,2 гектара территории, обнаружен и уничтожен 41 взрывоопасный предмет.
Российские и турецкие военные во время совместного патрулирования в провинции Идлиб, Сирия
11 июня, 13:10Война в Сирии
Американские военные пытались помешать российскому патрулю в Сирии
011101
Обсудить 0
Война в СирииСирияЛиванВ мире
Рекомендуем
Здание Министерства иностранных дел РФ
Дату встречи глав МИД и Минобороны РФ и Турции согласуют дополнительно
Президент США Дональд Трамп
Трамп объявил о завершении вмешательства США в чужие конфликты
Российские и турецкие военные во время совместного патрулирования в провинции Идлиб, Сирия
В Минобороны отчитались о ситуации в зонах деэскалации в Сирии
Протестующие на одной из улиц Нью-Йорка
Путин впервые прокомментировал события в США
Разбитая витрина магазина Dolce and Gabbana в Нью-Йорке
"Вы покидаете США": распад страны, по сути, начался
Жители Сирии получили гуманитарную помощь от России
Российские военные привезли гуманитарную помощь в сирийский поселок
Военнослужащие Ливийской национальной армии
Армия Хафтара намерена реорганизовать командный состав
Министр здравоохранения Республики Казахстан Елжан Биртанов
Министр здравоохранения Казахстана заразился коронавирусом
Повстанцы-хуситы
В Саудовской Аравии заявили, что сбили выпущенную хуситами ракету
Молдавские военные
Молдавские военные отправились в Москву для участия в параде Победы
Военнослужащий армии Украины на открытии международных военных учений Достойный партнер-2018 под эгидой НАТО в Грузии
Эксперт объяснила, чем чреват полученный Украиной статус партнера НАТО
Протестующие в США
В США протестующие снесли бюст рабовладельца и сбросили его в реку
Протестующий на коленях перед французской полицией с табличкой Полиция убивает в Марселе, Южная Франция
Презумпция вины: в этой стране вслед за США ставят полицию на колено
Президент РФ Владимир Путин
Путин анонсировал появление у страны контргиперзвукового оружия
Журналист, теле- и радиоведущий Владимир Соловьев
Соловьев усомнился, что Ефремов не нарушил закон, записывая обращение
Политика
Общество
Экономика
В мире
Происшествия
Спорт
Наука
Культура
Недвижимость
Религия
Туризм
Радио
Подкасты
Теги
Спецпроекты
Реклама
Продукты и услуги
Пресс-центр
Ria.ru в AppStore
Ria.ru в Google Play
Версия 2018.1 Beta 
© 2020 МИА «Россия сегодня» 
Сетевое издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года. 
Свидетельство о регистрации Эл № ФС77-57640
Учредитель: Федеральное государственное унитарное предприятие Международное информационное агентство «Россия сегодня» (МИА «Россия сегодня»). 
Правила использования материалов
Главный редактор: Гаврилова А.В.
Адрес электронной почты Редакции: internet-group@rian.ru
Телефон Редакции: 7 (495) 645-6601 
Чтобы связаться с редакцией или сообщить обо всех замеченных ошибках, воспользуйтесь формой обратной связи.
18+
Лента новостей
0
Сначала новыеСначала старые
loader
Онлайн
Заголовок открываемого материала
Чтобы участвовать в дискуссии
авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь
loader
Чаты
Заголовок открываемого материала
00:38Жена Реввы оценила скандальный ролик Киркорова про десантников
00:34Эксперты рассказали, как пандемия повлияла на привычки туристов
00:33Названы регионы — лидеры по уровню благосостояния семей
00:18В России начинают работу стойки с информацией о голосовании по поправкам
00:12В центре Москвы сняли ограничения движения из-за репетиции парада Победы
23:50В Карачаево-Черкесии оштрафовали участников акции против задержаний
23:49Воробьев рассказал о финансовых потерях Подмосковья из-за коронавируса
23:35В Атланте два человека погибли при стрельбе во время протестов
23:28Глава ассоциации фермеров Кубани погиб, спасая тонущего ребенка
23:10Во Франции число жертв коронавируса превысило 29,4 тысячи человек
23:07В Черногории прошли шествия в поддержку Сербской православной церкви
22:58В Москве умерли 53 пациента с коронавирусом
22:53Власти Афганистана предложили талибам повестку по переговорам
22:33В Турции число пострадавших при землетрясении возросло до 18 человек
22:33В Москве Центральный рынок проверят на соблюдение масочного режима
22:15В Москве оштрафовали 29 предприятий за несоблюдение правил по COVID-19
22:07Террористы обстреляли населенные пункты в трех сирийских провинциях
22:04Пушков высмеял заявление главы МИД Украины о "наступательной дипломатии"
22:00На востоке Москвы скорая насмерть сбила женщину
21:59В Иране произошло землетрясение магнитудой 5,1
Лента новостейМолния