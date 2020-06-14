Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Москвичей в воскресенье ожидает солнечная сухая погода
2020-06-14T09:16
погода
центр "фобос"
москва
общество
Новости
погода, центр "фобос", москва

Москвичей в воскресенье ожидает солнечная сухая погода

09:16 14.06.2020
© РИА Новости / Владимир Федоренко / Перейти в фотобанкЛюди отдыхают в парке на Воробьевых горах в Москве
Люди отдыхают в парке на Воробьевых горах в Москве
Люди отдыхают в парке на Воробьевых горах в Москве. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 14 июн - РИА Новости. Солнечная погода без осадков ожидает москвичей в воскресенье, воздух в столице прогреется до плюс 22 градусов, сообщил РИА новости ведущий сотрудник центра погоды "Фобос" Александр Синенков.
"Сегодня в столице будет солнечно, сухо, но прохладно. Мы ожидаем переменную облачность, без осадков, температура максимальная днем в столице - 20-22 градуса, по области от 18 до 23", - сказал Синенков.
Синоптик также отметил, что ветер ожидается юго-восточный 5-10 метров в секунду. Атмосферное составляет 753 миллиметра ртутного столба, что выше нормы.
Засуха в Волгоградской области
10 июня, 21:00РИА Наука
Ученые предсказали летнюю засуху по весенней погоде
ПогодаЦентр "Фобос"МоскваОбщество
