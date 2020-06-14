Регистрация пройдена успешно!
https://ria.ru/20200614/1572897431.html
Вильфанд рассказал о погоде на месте разлива нефтепродуктов в Норильске
2020-06-14T00:18
разлив дизельного топлива в норильске
роман вильфанд
гидрометцентр
общество
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/05/1572514932_0:94:1800:1107_1200x0_80_0_0_de2c4432ebbc1aafd6d0e88c41e636f0.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200611/1572790325.html
Новости
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/05/1572514932_0:94:1800:1107_1200x0_80_0_0_de2c4432ebbc1aafd6d0e88c41e636f0.jpg
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/05/1572514932_100:0:1700:1200_1200x0_80_0_0_48057cf73f4a295dbce1a3776ec12f4d.jpg
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/05/1572514932_300:0:1500:1200_1200x0_80_0_0_a329168f3570e826e3dc850328b40f0a.jpg
разлив дизельного топлива в норильске, роман вильфанд, гидрометцентр, общество

Вильфанд рассказал о погоде на месте разлива нефтепродуктов в Норильске

00:18 14.06.2020
69
© Фото : Официальный сайт Министерства транспорта РФСпециалисты Морспасслужбы во время ликвидации последствий аварии на ТЭЦ-3 Норильска
Специалисты Морспасслужбы во время ликвидации последствий аварии на ТЭЦ-3 Норильска
© Фото : Официальный сайт Министерства транспорта РФ
Специалисты Морспасслужбы во время ликвидации последствий аварии на ТЭЦ-3 Норильска
МОСКВА, 14 июн - РИА Новости. На месте разлива дизельного топлива в ближайшую неделю сохранится ветреная погода, что является основной помехой для ликвидации последствий ЧС, сообщил РИА Новости научный руководитель Гидрометцентра Роман Вильфанд.
"Температура там высокая: в воскресенье температура – около 15 градусов, а в течение рабочих дней следующей недели температура – от 9 до 13 градусов, ночью – около 4 градусов. Но там ветер, он может усиливаться в понедельник: средний ветер – 8 метров в секунду, а при порывах он может быть больше. Конечно, порывистый ветер – главная помеха для сбора нефтепродуктов с поверхности воды. Существенных осадков не прогнозируется", – сказал Вильфанд.
Глава администрации города Норильска Ринат Ахметчин
11 июня, 10:51
Главе Норильска предъявили обвинение после разлива топлива на ТЭЦ
Разлив дизельного топлива в НорильскеРоман ВильфандГидрометцентрОбщество
