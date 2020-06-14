https://ria.ru/20200614/1572897431.html
Вильфанд рассказал о погоде на месте разлива нефтепродуктов в Норильске
2020-06-14T00:18
2020-06-14T00:18
разлив дизельного топлива в норильске
роман вильфанд
гидрометцентр
общество
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/05/1572514932_0:94:1800:1107_1200x0_80_0_0_de2c4432ebbc1aafd6d0e88c41e636f0.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200611/1572790325.html
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200614/1572897431.html?chat_room_id=1572897431
Новости
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/05/1572514932_0:94:1800:1107_1200x0_80_0_0_de2c4432ebbc1aafd6d0e88c41e636f0.jpg
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/05/1572514932_100:0:1700:1200_1200x0_80_0_0_48057cf73f4a295dbce1a3776ec12f4d.jpg
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/05/1572514932_300:0:1500:1200_1200x0_80_0_0_a329168f3570e826e3dc850328b40f0a.jpg
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
разлив дизельного топлива в норильске, роман вильфанд, гидрометцентр, общество