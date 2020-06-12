Регистрация пройдена успешно!
В Москве и Подмосковье начался ливень с грозой
В Москве и Подмосковье начался ливень с грозой

23:22 12.06.2020
© РИА Новости / Владимир Сергеев / Перейти в фотобанкДождь в Москве
Дождь в Москве
© РИА Новости / Владимир Сергеев
Перейти в фотобанк
МОСКВА, 12 июн - РИА Новости. Ливень с грозой наблюдается на территории Москвы и Московской области, передаёт корреспондент РИА Новости.
Проливной дождь с грозой наблюдается на юге Подмосковья примерно с 22.50 и продолжает идти. Также ливень с грозой наблюдается на территории столицы.
Ранее ведущий специалист центра погоды "Фобос" Александр Синенков рассказал РИА Новости, что в Москве в пятницу пройдут ливни, грозы, местами возможен град. За сутки может выпасть до 20 миллиметров осадков.
Девушка у фонтанов на Поклонной горе в Москве
11 июня, 12:45
Синоптик рассказала о погоде в Москве на следующей неделе
