Сотрудники медицинского стационара в аэропорту Шереметьево
Распространение нового коронавируса
В Турции еще 1195 человек заболели COVID-19
2020-06-12T20:18
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/03/14/1568899698_0:73:3014:1768_1200x0_80_0_0_24849f206227eb3b8038eee296465d8d.jpg
турция
коронавирус covid-19, коронавирусы, воз, турция, в мире

В Турции еще 1195 человек заболели COVID-19

20:18 12.06.2020
Сотрудники санитарных служб проводят обработку улиц в Стамбуле
Сотрудники санитарных служб проводят обработку улиц в Стамбуле
АНКАРА, 12 июн - РИА Новости. Число выявленных случаев коронавируса в Турции возросло за сутки на 1195, общее число зараженных достигло 175 218, скончались 15 человек, сообщил министр здравоохранения страны Фахреттин Коджа.
"Сегодня выявлены 1195 новых случаев, всего заразившихся - 175 218. Мы потеряли сегодня 15 пациентов, всего умерших - 4778. Вылечились сегодня 1242 пациента, всего - 149 102", - написал Коджа в Twitter.
Медицинский работник в больнице в Мадриде
Вчера, 19:36Распространение нового коронавируса
Число заболевших COVID-19 в мире превысило 7,4 миллиона
Всемирная организация здравоохранения 11 марта объявила вспышку новой коронавирусной инфекции COVID-19 пандемией. По последним данным ВОЗ, в мире выявлены уже более 7,4 миллиона случаев заражения, свыше 418 тысяч человек скончались.
Актуальную информацию о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире можно найти на портале стопкоронавирус.рф.
