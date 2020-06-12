Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Более десяти тысяч москвичей продлили проездные билеты
2020-06-12T19:31
департамент транспорта г. москвы
москва
общество
департамент транспорта г. москвы, москва, общество

Более десяти тысяч москвичей продлили проездные билеты

19:31 12.06.2020
МОСКВА, 12 июн - РИА Новости. Более 10 тысяч человек продлили свои проездные билеты в Москве, сообщает пресс-служба дептранса в своем Telegram-канале.
Согласно данным, которые приводятся в сообщении, на 17.00 мск более 10 тысяч человек продлили свои проездные билеты.
Автомобильное движение на Новорижском шоссе при въезде в Москву
Вчера, 17:01
Количество машин на дорогах в Москве за неделю увеличилось на 180 тысяч
Ранее Дептранс пояснял, что москвичи смогут продлить проездной после 8 июня, даже если количество поездок в период режима самоизоляции было превышено, но при этом с 30 марта по 11 мая включительно было совершено не более восьми поездок.
