Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Пожалуйста, перейдите по ссылке из письма, отправленного на
Сотрудники медицинского стационара в аэропорту Шереметьево
Распространение нового коронавируса
https://ria.ru/20200612/1572864083.html
В Минздраве рассказали о различии типов вакцин от COVID-19
2020-06-12T17:51
распространение нового коронавируса
коронавирус в россии
коронавирус covid-19
россия
коронавирусы
михаил мурашко
общество
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0b/1572819993_0:16:1100:635_1200x0_80_0_0_7e2540d59188c5112209b3c12fa254e8.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200612/1572863750.html
россия
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200612/1572864083.html?chat_room_id=1572864083
Новости
ru-RU
445
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0b/1572819993_0:16:1100:635_1200x0_80_0_0_7e2540d59188c5112209b3c12fa254e8.jpg
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0b/1572819993_117:0:984:650_1200x0_80_0_0_ae2ce4ca985df90776c98bdb1aa0ccc3.jpg
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0b/1572820055_0:0:650:650_1200x0_80_0_0_870ca1ced0a601b87e92ab6ba6a1d20e.jpg
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
коронавирус в россии, коронавирус covid-19, россия, коронавирусы, михаил мурашко, общество

В Минздраве рассказали о различии типов вакцин от COVID-19

17:51 12.06.2020
445
© Иллюстрация РИА Новости . DepositphotosВакцина от коронавируса
Вакцина от коронавируса
© Иллюстрация РИА Новости . Depositphotos
МОСКВА, 12 июн - РИА Новости. У разных типов вакцин от коронавируса будет разный период защиты, сообщил министр здравоохранения РФ Михаил Мурашко.
"Мы видим, в целом в мире уже сформировались группы, разработки, которые идут примерно по схожим направлениям. И, в общем-то, на разные типы вакцин делают ставку. Поэтому это очень хорошо. У них у каждой будет свой период защиты. Это еще предстоит оценить, какое время будет сохраняться специфический иммунитет после вакцинации. Все это в процессе наблюдения будет", - рассказал Мурашко в интервью Наиле Аскер-заде на канале "Россия 24".
Медицинская сестра раскладывает лекарства в отделении медицинского центра Министерства обороны РФ для пациентов с COVID-19
Вчера, 17:44Распространение нового коронавируса
Универсального препарата от COVID-19 пока нет, заявил Мурашко
Актуальную информацию о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире можно найти на портале стопкоронавирус.рф.
341103
Обсудить 0
Распространение нового коронавирусаКоронавирус в РоссииКоронавирус COVID-19РоссияКоронавирусыМихаил МурашкоОбщество
Рекомендуем
Коронавирус COVID-19
На одном из крупнейших оптовых рынков Пекина обнаружили коронавирус
Прохожие гуляют по скверу у Чистых прудов в Москве
Названы признаки второй волны коронавируса
Забор крови из вены на тестирование наличия антител к коронавирусу COVID-19
Глава Минздрава: жара не снижает активность коронавируса
Пациента на носилках доставляют в Объединенный мемориальный медицинский центр в Хьюстоне
В США опубликовали новые результаты исследований вакцины от COVID-19
На месте ДТП с участием актера Михаила Ефремова
Вдову погибшего в ДТП с Ефремовым оставили без денег
Сотрудник лаборатории
COVID-19 угрожает всей нервной системе человека, заявили ученые
Врачи скорой помощи везут пациента в приемное отделение городской клинической больницы № 15 имени О. М. Филатова в Москве
Названы сроки окончания первой волны коронавируса
Коронавирус SARS-CoV-2 под электронным микроскопом
Ученые назвали условия, способствующие распространению COVID-19
Горожане на одной из улиц в Москве
В Минздраве рассказали, как жара влияет на распространение коронавируса
Медики в полевом госпитале
Инфекционист Минздрава оценила риски распространения COVID-19
Медицинская сестра раскладывает лекарства в отделении медицинского центра Министерства обороны РФ для пациентов с COVID-19
Универсального препарата от COVID-19 пока нет, заявил Мурашко
Коронавирус COVID-19
Мурашко оценил формирование популяционного иммунитета к COVID-19
Протестующие на одной из улиц Вашингтона
Ученые опасают роста заболеваемости COVID-19 после протестов в США
Девушка надевает маску во время демонстрации работы модельного участка для общероссийского голосования по поправкам в Конституцию РФ
Итальянский вирусолог оценил эффективность снятия ограничений в России
Фельдшеры скорой медицинской помощи подстанции № 34 в Москве во время выезда к пациенту
ФОМС разъяснил порядок госпитализации при COVID-19
Политика
Общество
Экономика
В мире
Происшествия
Спорт
Наука
Культура
Недвижимость
Религия
Туризм
Радио
Подкасты
Теги
Спецпроекты
Реклама
Продукты и услуги
Пресс-центр
Ria.ru в AppStore
Ria.ru в Google Play
Версия 2018.1 Beta 
© 2020 МИА «Россия сегодня» 
Сетевое издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года. 
Свидетельство о регистрации Эл № ФС77-57640
Учредитель: Федеральное государственное унитарное предприятие Международное информационное агентство «Россия сегодня» (МИА «Россия сегодня»). 
Правила использования материалов
Главный редактор: Гаврилова А.В.
Адрес электронной почты Редакции: internet-group@rian.ru
Телефон Редакции: 7 (495) 645-6601 
Чтобы связаться с редакцией или сообщить обо всех замеченных ошибках, воспользуйтесь формой обратной связи.
18+
Лента новостей
0
Сначала новыеСначала старые
loader
Онлайн
Заголовок открываемого материала
Чтобы участвовать в дискуссии
авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь
loader
Чаты
Заголовок открываемого материала
03:08СМИ: в Техасе за сутки выявили рекордное число заболевших COVID-19
03:06Первые образцы из трубки "Мира" передали на исследование
02:54Бастрыкин поручил изучить дело врачей из Калининграда
02:39Иран нашел противоречия в докладе ООН по атаке на саудовские НПЗ
02:35Королева рассказала, как Зеленский поправил ей задравшуюся юбку
02:33В конгрессе США призвали к новым санкциям против Евгения Пригожина
02:18Эксперт рассказал, почему может размагнититься банковская карта
02:08Дочь Ефремова обратилась к семье погибшего в ДТП водителя
02:02Раскрыт секрет полезного фастфуда
01:53Пожар на газовом хранилище в Казани не угрожает домам
01:52Воздух на МКС временно разделили для поиска источника токсичного бензола
01:50В России за сутки потушили 31 лесной пожар
01:47Адвокат объяснила, нарушил ли Ефремов обращением условия домашнего ареста
01:27Франция с 15 июня открывает границы для путешественников из Европы
01:23Число выявленных случаев COVID-19 в Бразилии превысило 828 тысяч
01:08На газораспределительной станции в Казани происходит факельное горение
01:06"Роскосмос" планирует 20 пусков с космодромов Байконур и Восточный
00:45В Казани пожарный поезд тушит огонь на газораспределительной станции
00:42Вандалы закрасили знаки с названием улицы Пенни-Лейн в Ливерпуле
00:37Посольство РФ в США: замгоссекретаря Шенкер отравляет отношения с Москвой
Лента новостейМолния