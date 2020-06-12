Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Сотрудники медицинского стационара в аэропорту Шереметьево
Распространение нового коронавируса
https://ria.ru/20200612/1572862369.html
В Британии еще 202 человека умерли от COVID-19
2020-06-12T17:14
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/0e/1570043170_0:160:2929:1808_1200x0_80_0_0_8550170159d0eb9f0ed9e2cbf8cbd916.jpg
В Британии еще 202 человека умерли от COVID-19

17:14 12.06.2020
343
© AP Photo / Frank AugsteinМедицинские сотрудники в защитных костюмах, доставляют пациента в больницу Святого Томаса в Лондоне, Британия
Медицинские сотрудники в защитных костюмах, доставляют пациента в больницу Святого Томаса в Лондоне, Британия
© AP Photo / Frank Augstein
ЛОНДОН, 12 июн - РИА Новости, Мария Табак. Число жертв коронавируса в Великобритании за сутки возросло на 202, до 41 481 человек, количество выявленных заболевших увеличилось на 1541, до 292 950, свидетельствуют данные минздрава страны.
Днем ранее число умерших увеличилось на 151, заболевших - на 1266.
Всемирная организация здравоохранения 11 марта объявила вспышку новой коронавирусной инфекции COVID-19 пандемией. По последним данным ВОЗ, в мире выявлены уже более 7,2 миллиона случаев заражения, свыше 413 тысяч человек скончались.
Актуальную информацию о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире можно найти на портале стопкоронавирус.рф.
Распространение нового коронавирусаКоронавирус COVID-19КоронавирусыВОЗВеликобританияВ мире
