https://ria.ru/20200612/1572862369.html
В Британии еще 202 человека умерли от COVID-19
2020-06-12T17:14
2020-06-12T17:14
распространение нового коронавируса
коронавирус covid-19
коронавирусы
воз
великобритания
в мире
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/0e/1570043170_0:160:2929:1808_1200x0_80_0_0_8550170159d0eb9f0ed9e2cbf8cbd916.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200612/1572861652.html
великобритания
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200612/1572862369.html?chat_room_id=1572862369
Новости
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/0e/1570043170_0:160:2929:1808_1200x0_80_0_0_8550170159d0eb9f0ed9e2cbf8cbd916.jpg
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/0e/1570043170_150:0:2633:1862_1200x0_80_0_0_9e3d7c0aba29db0bdc2affc96026a858.jpg
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/0e/1570043170_461:0:2323:1862_1200x0_80_0_0_6a9b467febe49c9aa3b6295e483d524f.jpg
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
коронавирус covid-19, коронавирусы, воз, великобритания, в мире