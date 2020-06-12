Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Пожалуйста, перейдите по ссылке из письма, отправленного на
https://ria.ru/20200612/1572861485.html
Президент Афганистана назвал атаку в мечети в Кабуле терактом
2020-06-12T16:58
афганистан
кабул (город)
в мире
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/144992/59/1449925930_0:0:2405:1353_1200x0_80_0_0_0f57de866c17b45509286f1ab8a61fd8.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200603/1572392343.html
афганистан
кабул (город)
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200612/1572861485.html?chat_room_id=1572861485
Новости
ru-RU
168
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/144992/59/1449925930_0:0:2405:1353_1200x0_80_0_0_0f57de866c17b45509286f1ab8a61fd8.jpg
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/144992/59/1449925930_170:0:2405:1676_1200x0_80_0_0_375d0275e88b0243e7d87ad06af7de2f.jpg
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/144992/59/1449925930_526:0:2202:1676_1200x0_80_0_0_681bb62df91343da207e08961d5c81a8.jpg
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
афганистан, кабул (город), в мире

Президент Афганистана назвал атаку в мечети в Кабуле терактом

16:58 12.06.2020
168
© РИА Новости / Рамиль Ситдиков / Перейти в фотобанкПрезидент Афганистана Мохаммад Ашраф Гани
Президент Афганистана Мохаммад Ашраф Гани
© РИА Новости / Рамиль Ситдиков
Перейти в фотобанк
Президент Афганистана Мохаммад Ашраф Гани . Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 12 июн – РИА Новости. Президент Афганистана Ашраф Гани решительно осудил атаку, совершённую во время пятничной молитвы в мечети в Кабуле, и назвал ее террористическим актом.
"Президент Гани решительно осудил жестокое нападение, заявив, что, совершив это безобразную атаку, террористы еще раз продемонстрировали свое неприятие священной религии ислама, мира и спокойной жизни нашего народа", - говорится в заявлении президентского дворца в Twitter.
В заявлении также отмечается, что пятничная атака является "терактом, совершенным врагами афганского народа".
Взрыв прогремел во время пятничной молитвы в мечети имени Шер-Шаха Сури в Кабуле. По последним данным, четыре человека, в том числе имам, погибли и восемь человек пострадали.
Полиция патрулирует улицы после теракта перед университетом в Кабуле. 21 марта 2018
3 июня, 11:48
При взрыве бомбы на юге Афганистана погибли девять человек
100100
Обсудить 0
АфганистанКабул (город)В мире
Рекомендуем
Афганские военные в Кабуле
При взрыве в мечети в Кабуле погибли четыре человека
Боевики радикального движения Талибан в Афганистане
Талибы заявили об освобождении 22 афганских пленных
Здание Министерства иностранных дел Германии в Берлине
Берлин обеспокоен планами США ввести санкции против членов МУС
Генеральный секретарь Шанхайской организации сотрудничества Владимир Норов
Афганистан остается предметом пристального внимания, заявил генсек ШОС
Эмир государства Катар шейх Тамим бен Хамад Аль Тани
Руководство Катара поздравило Путина и Мишустина с Днем России
Йемен
Система здравоохранения Йемена находится на грани коллапса, заявили в ООН
Поврежденные дронами нефтяные объекты Saudi Aramco в Саудовской Аравии
Иран нашел противоречия в докладе ООН по атаке на саудовские НПЗ
Сотрудник МЧС РФ во время учений по ликвидации пожара, проходящих на территории Афипского нефтеперерабатывающего завода в Краснодарском крае
В Петербурге в центре психиатрии и неврологии произошел пожар
Статуя голландского адмирала Пита Питерсона Хайна в Роттердаме
В Нидерландах активисты повредили несколько статуй
Церемония открытия военных учений Noble Partner в Грузии
Совместные учения Грузии и США "Достойный партнер" пройдут в сентябре
Вид города Триполи, Ливия
Турция намерена создать две военные базы в Ливии, сообщили СМИ
Боевики радикального движения Талибан в Афганистане
Спецпосланник США заявил, что межафганские переговоры близки как никогда
Исследования на наличие новой коронавирусной инфекции
В Пакистане за сутки выявили рекордное число заболевших COVID-19
Медицинские сотрудники в защитных костюмах, доставляют пациента в больницу Святого Томаса в Лондоне, Британия
В Британии еще 202 человека умерли от COVID-19
Кандидат в президенты Бурунди Эварист Ндайишимийе во время голосования на избирательном участке в городе Гихета
В Бурунди суд постановил привести президента к присяге раньше срока
Политика
Общество
Экономика
В мире
Происшествия
Спорт
Наука
Культура
Недвижимость
Религия
Туризм
Радио
Подкасты
Теги
Спецпроекты
Реклама
Продукты и услуги
Пресс-центр
Ria.ru в AppStore
Ria.ru в Google Play
Версия 2018.1 Beta 
© 2020 МИА «Россия сегодня» 
Сетевое издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года. 
Свидетельство о регистрации Эл № ФС77-57640
Учредитель: Федеральное государственное унитарное предприятие Международное информационное агентство «Россия сегодня» (МИА «Россия сегодня»). 
Правила использования материалов
Главный редактор: Гаврилова А.В.
Адрес электронной почты Редакции: internet-group@rian.ru
Телефон Редакции: 7 (495) 645-6601 
Чтобы связаться с редакцией или сообщить обо всех замеченных ошибках, воспользуйтесь формой обратной связи.
18+
Лента новостей
0
Сначала новыеСначала старые
loader
Онлайн
Заголовок открываемого материала
Чтобы участвовать в дискуссии
авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь
loader
Чаты
Заголовок открываемого материала
02:54Бастрыкин поручил изучить дело врачей из Калининграда
02:39Иран нашел противоречия в докладе ООН по атаке на саудовские НПЗ
02:35Королева рассказала, как Зеленский поправил ей задравшуюся юбку
02:33В конгрессе США призвали к новым санкциям против Евгения Пригожина
02:18Эксперт рассказал, почему может размагнититься банковская карта
02:08Дочь Ефремова обратилась к семье погибшего в ДТП водителя
02:02Раскрыт секрет полезного фастфуда
01:53Пожар на газовом хранилище в Казани не угрожает домам
01:52Воздух на МКС временно разделили для поиска источника токсичного бензола
01:50В России за сутки потушили 31 лесной пожар
01:47Адвокат объяснила, нарушил ли Ефремов обращением условия домашнего ареста
01:27Франция с 15 июня открывает границы для путешественников из Европы
01:23Число выявленных случаев COVID-19 в Бразилии превысило 828 тысяч
01:08На газораспределительной станции в Казани происходит факельное горение
01:06"Роскосмос" планирует 20 пусков с космодромов Байконур и Восточный
00:45В Казани пожарный поезд тушит огонь на газораспределительной станции
00:42Вандалы закрасили знаки с названием улицы Пенни-Лейн в Ливерпуле
00:37Посольство РФ в США: замгоссекретаря Шенкер отравляет отношения с Москвой
00:28В Боливии почти 600 военных и полицейских заразились коронавирусом
00:27Ефремов извинился перед родным погибшего в ДТП
Лента новостейМолния